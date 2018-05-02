Huntington Beach hammers four home runs to wrap up Sunset League title

Huntington Beach came through with a home-run barrage in the fourth inning on Wednesday against visiting Los Alamitos, hitting four home runs during a seven-run inning that helped the Oilers come away with a 9-3 victory to clinch at least a tie for the Sunset League title.

Nick Lopez started things off with a solo home run to left field. Justin Brodt hit a home run to right field. After a single and error, Ken Takada hit a three-run home run to left field. Jag Burden later hit a two-run home run to right field. Huntington Beach is 22-4 and 10-1.

Edison pulled into a tie for third place with Fountain Valley after a 10-6 victory over Fountain Valley.

In the Mission League, Harvard-Westlake stayed unbeaten with an 8-4 win over Loyola. RJ Schreck and JP Corrigan each had two hits. Alemany won for the 12th time in 13 games, defeating St. Francis 5-1. Blaine Traxel struck out six. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Crespi 5-0. Connor Skertich threw six shutout innings.

In the Trinity League, Servite pulled into a second-place tie with St. John Bosco after a 3-2 win over the Braves. Emanuel Dean had a two-run double.

in the Foothill League, Bryce Collins struck out 10 and allowed two hits in a 10-0 win over Canyon. The Indians moved two games ahead of West Ranch and Valencia. Valencia defeated West Ranch 3-2. Anthony Brown had the walk-off hit to lead Saugus past Golden Valley 4-3. Brandyn Cruz had three hits.

Camarillo took over first place in the Coastal Canyon League with a 5-1 win over Moorpark. Andrew Lucas allowed one hit in six innings. He also contributed two hits. Sam Silveyra hit a home run. Shane Greiger had the game-winning sacrifice in Simi Valley’s 3-2 win over Royal. Owen Sharts struck out nine in six innings.

In the Marmonte League, Calabasas defeated Thousand Oaks 3-2. Diego Ramirez threw six innings. Jack McPherson had two RBIs. Agoura defeated Westlake 7-6. Nick Hawkins went three for three. Oaks Christian defeated Newbury Park 5-2. Charles Masino finished with three hits.

St. Bonaventure defeated Santa Paula 21-2. Omar Gastelum and Johnny Alvarez hit home runs.

Roosevelt defeated Corona Santiago 2-1, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Foothill defeated Esperanza 5-3. Griffin Selby had two hits and two RBIs.

El Toro defeated Aliso Niguel 4-2. Erik Tolman struck out 11 and threw a two-hitter. He also hit a home run.

Cypress defeated Western 1-0. Josh Landry struck out five, walked none and allowed two hits.

Vista Murrieta defeated Temecula Valley 3-2. Jake Moberg tossed a three-hitter.

La Mirada defeated Norwalk 11-0. Jared Jones struck out eight in four innings and also had two hits.

Tesoro clinched the Sea View League title with a 1-0 win over San Juan Hills. Jeremy Hassel struck out 10 in a complete game.