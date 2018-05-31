May. 30, 2018, 5:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Bryan Golnick of El Camino Real was in such a hurry pitching on Wednesday at USC’s Dedeaux Field that he looked like he needed to make a graduation ceremony. Coach Josh Lienhard finally had to come to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the City Section Open Division semifinal with an 0-and-2 count to calm him down.
Golnick got a game-ending strikeout to culminate a 4-0 victory over Cleveland that sends the Conquistadores into Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game at Dodger Stadium.
Unfortunately, Golnick, a senior, won’t be able to pitch. He threw 105 pitches, leaving him ineligible to be on the mound at Dodger Stadium. He didn’t seem too upset.
May. 30, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
- Baseball
Pitcher Chris Torres of Sierra Canyon has been named the Gold Coast League player of the year in baseball.
First-team all-league:
Billy Edwards, Sierra Canyon, Sr.; Noah Levin, Sierra Canyon, Sr.; Josh Reiter, Sierra Canyon, Jr.; Vince Dolcemaschio, Windward, Jr.; Luke Tanner, Windward, Jr.; Isaac Munoz, Windward, Sr.; Joey Estes, Paraclete, Jr.; Ian Vogenthaler, Paraclete, Sr.; Charlie Stern, Campbell Hall, Jr.; Max Prather, Campbell Hall, Jr.; Joji Baratelli, Crossroads, Sr.; Nicholas Milillo, Crossroads, Jr.; Cary Lucas, Viewpoint, Jr.; James Kobylt, Brentwood, Jr.
May. 30, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
May. 29, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
May. 29, 2018, 6:11 p.m.
May. 29, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
May. 29, 2018, 3:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Rick Weber announced on Tuesday he is stepping down after seven years as baseball coach at Sierra Canyon.
Weber, in a text message, said it’s time “for me to make a change” and pursue other opportunities.
Sierra Canyon had a 21-game win streak this season and competed in Division 2, its highest level yet after being a small schools team for many years. He had an overall record of 165-43 and went from Division 6 to Division 2 during his stint.
May. 29, 2018, 8:44 a.m.
- Football
Shane Cox says 2018 will be his final season as football coach at Fairfax.
He has been at the school for 20 years. His son will be graduating in 2019. He also recently took over as athletic director. He says he plans to look for another coaching job in the future.
His final team should be a good one, with 13 returning starters, including quarterback Scott Harris.
May. 29, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
- Baseball
Pitcher Diego Ramirez of Calabasas has been selected the player of the year from the Marmonte League. The senior is headed to Occidental College.
The pitcher of the year is USC-bound Carson Lambert of Newbury Park.
First-team all-league:
May. 29, 2018, 6:56 a.m.
