In the battle of Palm Desert's Sprinkle siblings, sister tops brother

Sydney Sprinkle and brother Jordan lead the Palm Desert softball and baseball teams.
The brother-sister combination of Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle from Palm Desert have been having a season-long competition to see who finishes with the most hits during the regular season for their respective teams.

The baseball and softball teams each finished 12-0 in league play.

But the winner in the hits department is the sister. Sydney, a senior, finished with 43 hits for the softball team. Jordan, a junior, had 40 hits for the baseball team. Sydney also had 50 RBIs.