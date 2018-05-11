In the battle of Palm Desert's Sprinkle siblings, sister tops brother

May. 11, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
The brother-sister combination of Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle from Palm Desert have been having a season-long competition to see who finishes with the most hits during the regular season for their respective teams.
The baseball and softball teams each finished 12-0 in league play.
But the winner in the hits department is the sister. Sydney, a senior, finished with 43 hits for the softball team. Jordan, a junior, had 40 hits for the baseball team. Sydney also had 50 RBIs.