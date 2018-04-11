Isaiah Horton pitches St. John Bosco past Orange Lutheran 4-0

Apr. 10, 2018, 9:16 p.m.
- Baseball
There were more than a dozen professional scouts at Hart Park on Tuesday night to watch Orange Lutheran’s Cole Winn pitch against St. John Bosco.
He struck out nine in five innings and was in control after giving up three runs in the first inning.
But the most impressive pitcher was Isaiah Horton of St. John Bosco. The senior left-hander tossed a four-hit shutout in the Braves’ 4-0 win in their Trinity League opener.
Apr. 10, 2018, 5:58 p.m.
- Baseball
Oregon-bound Christian Ciuffetelli of Servite didn’t have his best stuff on the mound on Tuesday for his team’s Trinity League opener against JSerra, but he kept hanging tough and found a way to pitch the Friars to a 4-1 victory.
He struck out five in 6 1/3 innings while giving up six hits.
Garret Guillemette came through with a two-run double in the first inning for Servite and added another RBI hit in the sixth. Freshman pitcher Gage Jump allowed two hits in five innings for JSerra.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:38 a.m.
- Basketball
Fairfax and Westchester, the likely top teams in City Section basketball next season, each have a player who could seek a fifth year of eligibility.
Kirk Smith of Fairfax and Kaelen Allen of Westchester each were listed as seniors this past season.
Smith will be seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Allen, the City player of the year, still has not decided, according to Westchester coach Ed Azzam. City Section Commissioner John Aguirre would have to approve the request.
Apr. 9, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
- Baseball
Andrew Olivas of Granada Hills Kennedy is the reigning Valley Mission League player of the year. Pitchers know that you must deal with him very carefully.
In Monday’s game against Sylmar, the Spartans solved the issue with Olivas in the first inning with a hit batter.
In the second inning, however, Olivas came up with the bases loaded following a bases loaded walk. That meant Sylmar had to pitch to him. He responded by drilling the ball to right center for a three-run triple to highlight Kennedy’s 11-0 victory that ended after five innings.
Apr. 9, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Baseball
Flip a coin. That might be the best way to tab a prep baseball favorite in the Trinity League this season.
Action begins on Tuesday with teams playing three-game series each week.
JSerra (8-4) is at Servite (11-4); Mater Dei (3-9) is at Santa Margarita (9-7); St. John Bosco (7-5) plays Orange Lutheran (10-4) at Hart Park at 7 p.m.
Apr. 9, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
- Football
The Upland football community is dealing with another tragedy following the death of Pete Van Ginkel on Saturday morning when his car hit the center divider of the 10 Freeway in Pomona and was hit by a second car, leading to a fire, according to friends of the family. He was 57.
Van Ginkel previously served as a kicking coach at Upland. All five of his sons kicked for Upland.
In January, former Upland and Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide. Also, another former Upland player died from an automobile accident.
Apr. 7, 2018, 2:52 p.m.
- Basketball
Basketball openings don’t come too often in the Trinity League, so when they become available, you better get a good coach. JSerra feels it has hired one in former UC Riverside assistant Keith Wilkinson.
Wilkinson played basketball for Tim Floyd at USC.
He’s also a Capistrano Valley grad.
Apr. 7, 2018, 1:38 p.m.
- Basketball
All-City guard Devonaire Doutrive of Birmingham has committed to Arizona.
Doutrive went on his official visit this weekend.
Arizona is in need of recruits after several reversed themselves and decided to open up their recruitment. Doutrive has strong shooting and scoring skills.
Apr. 7, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Oxford Academy 2, Sage Hill 1
Apr. 7, 2018, 3:38 a.m.
- Softball
The Chatsworth-El Camino Real softball rivalry was on full display Friday, with Chatsworth prevailing 1-0 to improve to 2-0 in the West Valley League.
The only run scored came on Ruby Salzman’s two-out solo home run in the fifth inning.
Ava Justman threw the shutout, striking out six while allowing three hits. Ashley Murphy took the loss for El Camino Real.