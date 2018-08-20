Jack Flaherty, Daniel Poncedeleon to pitch at Dodger Stadium this week

Aug. 20, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
- Baseball
It’s going to be quite a Southern California homecoming this week for Daniel Poncedeleon (La Mirada) and Jack Flaherty (Harvard-Westlake).
Each will make a start on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in games against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Poncedeleon is the scheduled starter for Tuesday against Hyun-Jin Ryu. Flaherty gets to face Walker Buehler on Wednesday night.
Aug. 19, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
- Baseball
Cody Schrier will finally get a chance to return to school at JSerra, and he’ll be bringing a gold medal with him. And he’ll get to show off his MVP award too.
The sophomore shortstop was a key figure in helping the USA 15U national team win the championship of the U-15 Baseball World Cup in Panama. The team defeated host Panama, 7-1, on Sunday in the final.
Also on the team were Charlie Saum from Ventura St. Bonaventure and Karson Bowen from Orange Lutheran.
Aug. 19, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
There were more than 100 El Camino Real High students trying out for the boys’ soccer team last week. Some wore colorful jerseys, many featuring the names Messi, Bayern Munchen and Toronto FC.
Aug. 19, 2018, 11:47 a.m.
St. John Bosco has lost its share of quarterbacks who didn’t want to sit behind the starter. Chad Johnson was the coach for many of them as the Braves’ offensive coordinator. Now he’s head coach at Mission Viejo.
It will be the battle of former St. John Bosco quarterbacks on Friday when Santa Margarita and sophomore starter Peter Costelli take on Mission Viejo and senior starter Joey Yellen.
“Send your kid to me and I will get them ready to play somewhere else,” Johnson joked. “Honestly, I really liked working with all of those kids. They are all great kids and I am not going to lie, I get fulfillment when they succeed. Even if it’s somewhere else.”
Aug. 19, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
Ryan Hilinski was determined not to cry. He told himself going into his senior season opener with Orange Lutheran on Friday night that he was going to focus on the task at hand, going from play to play and drive to drive.
Aug. 18, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
Saturday, August 18th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Arrowhead Christian 16, Verbum Dei 14
St. Bernard 17, Salesian 9
Trinity Classical Academy 38, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 0
Aug. 18, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
- Football
Jason Heller is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver at Westlake. E.J. Gable is a 5-6, 150-pound running back at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. They engaged in quite a duel Friday night despite being the smallest players on the football field.
“There’s no doubt those two guys were the best players on the field,” Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse said.
Heller caught six passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, including an 82-yard score. Gable rushed for 160 yards in 25 carries. Westlake won 35-30 thanks to a goal-line stand late in the game.
Both Heller and Gable were highly successful juniors last season. Heller is sometimes so tough to cover that defensive backs have been known to try to hold him, especially in summer seven-on-seven passing tournaments. Gable was the star for Arleta before transferring to Sierra Canyon. He missed much of the summer with a hamstring injury.
“Both are incredibly shifty and elusive,” Ellinghouse said. “You have to get your hands on them.”
Both schools are expected to be title contenders. Westlake is in Division 2, Sierra Canyon in Division 3. Sierra Canyon started eight sophomores. Westlake quarterback Marco Siderman passed for 325 yards.
Here’s link for video of Heller’s 82-yard reception.
Aug. 18, 2018, 7:26 a.m.
Chad Johnson was the offensive coordinator at St. John Bosco who helped develop Josh Rosen. He waited patiently enjoying his time with the Braves. But Mission Viejo was smart enough to hire him as the coaching replacement for the retired Bob Johnson, and now the Diablos are going to prosper.
Johnson won in his coaching debut when Mission Viejo defeated Bakersfield Liberty 34-10. Quarterback Joey Yellen finished with 268 yards passing and had three touchdown passes in the first half.
Jamari Ferrell, who was sidelined last season with a knee injury, rushed for 97 yards.
Aug. 18, 2018, 6:41 a.m.
- Football
A year ago, Narbonne traveled to Hawaii to face powerhouse St. Louis and had a positive experience, figuring out its offensive woes in a 56-50 loss.
The Gauchos returned to Honolulu on Friday, but things did not go well. St. Louis came away with a 47-7 victory.
Steve Jenkins had Narbonne’s only score on a 10-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Friday, August 17th
CITY
NONLEAGUE