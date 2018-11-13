Jake Kyman scores 30 points, Max Agbonkpolo 26 in season debuts for Santa Margarita

Forest Lake Christian High School in Auburn faced Paradise Adventist Academy in a Northern California Division VI girls’ volleyball semifinal match Saturday night. Everyone knows that the city of Paradise has been pretty much destroyed by fire.

Forest Lake team members asked the California Interscholastic Federation that in lieu of charging admission if it could accept donations for their opponent and families. The CIF said yes.

Paradise had no uniforms and most of the families had only the clothes on their backs. When they arrived, they found new uniforms, knee pads and socks for every player. There was also a room full of goods for families and dinner was served.