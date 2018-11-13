Jake Kyman scores 30 points, Max Agbonkpolo 26 in season debuts for Santa Margarita

Nov. 12, 2018, 5:32 p.m.
- Basketball
On Wednesday, Jake Kyman and Max Agbonkpolo, teammates for four years at Santa Margarita, are set to sign with UCLA and USC, respectively.
“They’re such great kids,” coach Jeff Reinert said.
They are set to have memorable senior seasons. In their basketball debuts on Monday in the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High, Kyman made six threes and finished with 30 points and Agbonkpolo had 26 points in Santa Margarita’s 74-57 win over Gardena Serra.
Nov. 12, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
Forest Lake Christian High School in Auburn faced Paradise Adventist Academy in a Northern California Division VI girls’ volleyball semifinal match Saturday night. Everyone knows that the city of Paradise has been pretty much destroyed by fire.
Forest Lake team members asked the California Interscholastic Federation that in lieu of charging admission if it could accept donations for their opponent and families. The CIF said yes.
Paradise had no uniforms and most of the families had only the clothes on their backs. When they arrived, they found new uniforms, knee pads and socks for every player. There was also a room full of goods for families and dinner was served.
Nov. 12, 2018, 12:07 p.m.
The California Interscholastic Federation has scheduled a conference call Tuesday morning with its 10 section commissioners to discuss what to do concerning disruptions in the sports playoff schedules due to the wildfires in Northern and Southern California.
Ron Nocetti, associate executive director, said Monday that pushing back the football season by one week is under consideration. CIF state championship bowl games are scheduled to conclude Dec. 7 and 8 at Cerritos College. If the season is pushed back one week, they would take place Dec. 14-15 at Cerritos College.
The CIF is expected to make an announcement after the conference call concerning the football regional and championship bowl game schedule.
Nov. 12, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
The Southern Section Division 1 football semifinal between Corona Centennial and Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium will be televised by Fox Sports West at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Games to be shown on the web on Prep Zone:
St. John Bosco vs. Oaks Christian; Upland vs. Calabasas; Rancho Verde vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; and Cajon vs. Capistrano Valley.
Nov. 12, 2018, 10:49 a.m.
The MLB Youth Academy in Compton on Saturday had a ceremonial “College Signing Day” for baseball and softball players. The official signing day starts on Wednesday.
Softball player Maya De Sota from Long Beach Millikan, who is headed to Cottey College, participated.
Among the baseball players taking part were Christian Lara (Walnut), headed to Hope International, and Gardena Serra players Damone Hale (Michigan), Mahki Backstrom (Fresno State), Kelvin Bender (UC Santa Barbara), Jashia Morrisey (Cal State Bakersfield) and Jordan Brown (Fresno State).
Nov. 12, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
Cerritos College will host the Southern Section Division 1 football championship game on Friday, Nov. 23, the section announced.
Cerritos College is also hosting CIF state championship bowl games on Dec. 7-8.
The City Section has not finalized the date for its Open Division championship game at El Camino College. It will be either the same night as the Southern Section Division 1 final or Saturday, Nov. 24.
Nov. 12, 2018, 9:01 a.m.
Calabasas and Oaks Christian have both reached the semifinals in their high school football playoffs, but the wildfires that have destroyed homes and forced evacuations in their neighborhoods continue to cause disruptions.
Both schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The football teams are making arrangements to maintain practice schedules. Oaks Christian was planning to practice at St. Bonaventure on Monday; Calabasas’ plans remained up in the air. Air-quality issues were among the considerations.
Calabasas is scheduled to host Upland on Friday night in Division 2, and Oaks Christian is set to host St. John Bosco in Division 1.
Nov. 12, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
- Football
Simi Valley Grace Brethren is one of the most physical football teams left in the Southern Section playoffs, and the Lancers will be traveling to Orange County on Friday to face Villa Park in a Division 4 semifinal game.
There’s no hiding what Grace Brethren does on offense. The Lancers rely on their offensive line and hand the ball off frequently to 5-foot-8, 225-pound running back Lontrelle Diggs, who has rushed for 2,024 yards and 30 touchdowns.
In his last three games, he had 367 yards rushing against Camarillo, 135 yards against St. Bonaventure and 218 yards against Paramount.
Nov. 12, 2018, 7:40 a.m.
- Football
Every playoff game, quarterback Jayden Daniels of Cajon adds to his record-breaking passing totals.
Cajon has reached the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals, and Daniels is up to 13,375 yards in career passing and 165 touchdowns, both Southern Section records.
This season, he has passed for 3,883 yards and 55 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Cajon plays Capistrano Valley and quarterback Nathan Manning on Friday.
Nov. 11, 2018, 3:22 p.m.
The high school basketball season begins Monday for boys and girls.
Redondo High is the site for the Ryse Williams tournament that has an opening game matching preseason top 25 teams in Rolling Hills Prep and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. (The loser should cruise to the consolation title.)
No. 2-ranked Bishop Montgomery opens at 8 p.m. against South East. Fairfax faces Peninsula at 5 p.m.