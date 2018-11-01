Jasmine Lew of Marshall wins City Section girls' golf title

On Halloween, it’s appropriate to discuss whether Valencia coach Larry Muir likes tricks or treats.



If you examine the Valencia statistics, there’s an astounding eight players who have attempted passes this season. That’s a clue — the Vikings like trick plays.



“We do have a trick play a week,” said Muir, who has guided Valencia (7-3) to 10 consecutive Foothill League titles.



There’s three regular quarterbacks, plus five other receivers-running backs who have attempted passes. Valencia opens the Division 1 playoffs on Friday hosting Santa Ana Mater Dei.



As for how successful the trick plays are, Muir said, “Some have worked, some haven’t. Last week it went for an interception.”



Muir is always on the lookout for new trick plays.



“You see something and it looks like it will be fun for the kids