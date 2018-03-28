Jim Benkert accepts head coaching job at Simi Valley

Unable to come up with an answer for guard Kevin Kremer, Riverside Notre Dame was beaten by Chico Pleasant Valley 70-65 in the CIF state Division III championship game at Golden 1 Center.

It was only the second time in two days that a Northern California team had won a game.



Kremer made six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished 13 of 14 from the line while scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.



Asked if he was comfortable in an NBA arena, Kremer said, “It’s just another gym.”



Junior Anthony Holland had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (33-4), which tied the game several times but could never get past Pleasant Valley (32-2).