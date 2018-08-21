Jim Bonds is back coaching at St. Francis

Aug. 21, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Football
Whatever happens to St. Francis on Friday night against Mira Costa in its football season opener, the best news of all is that coach Jim Bonds will be on the sideline doing his usual job calling plays and leading his team.
“I’m back,” Bonds said Tuesday.
Bonds, 49, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects white blood cells. He has undergone four cycles of treatments, with two to go.
Aug. 21, 2018, 10:43 a.m.
- Softball
More than 6,000 miles from home, junior softball standout Alexis Clancy of Notre Dame Academy ran into former Notre Dame Academy catcher Olivia Lee in Italy.
Clancy, a pitcher, was playing for Ireland in the U19 European Championship and the U22 competition in Slovakia. Lee was playing for Britain.
The two teams played five times over two weeks. Ireland ended up with a silver medal in Italy and a bronze in Slovakia.
Aug. 21, 2018, 9:46 a.m.
- Football
Quick, check for any video to see if Angel Flores of Angelou also handed out the water bottles on Friday night during a 19-12 season-opening victory over L.A. Jordan.
Flores did just about everything else.
He was responsible for all 19 Angelou points. He scored two touchdowns. He made two PATs. He kicked a field goal. He contributed a safety.
Aug. 21, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Football
City Section teams that played zero week football games last week had relatively few issues, Commissioner John Aguirre said on Monday.
Teams worked with the new rule requiring an exchange of rosters before games.
Several schools had to cancel freshman-sophomore games for lack of players.
Aug. 21, 2018, 7:07 a.m.
- Football
There will be four high school football games featured on Fox Sports West’s Prep Zone this week.
The Corona Centennial vs. Orange Lutheran game on Friday at Orange Coast College will be shown on Prime Ticket.
The Prep Zone games on the web:
Aug. 20, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
After the first week of the high school football season, Corona Centennial made a jump from No. 7 to No. 3 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and St. John Bosco is No. 2.
Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:44 a.m.
- Football
Considering the dismal performance of City Section teams last week, Birmingham might have elevated itself to No. 2 behind Narbonne with its win over Harvard-Westlake.
And the Patriots showed off an impressive one-two punch on offense.
DJ Banks, a 220-pound running back, gained 100 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:26 a.m.
- Football
There were some big performers in the opening week of high school football if you follow the statistics posted on MaxPreps.com.
Nathan Manning of Capistrano Valley, a baseball player headed to Cal, was 20 of 29 passing for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Anthony Munoz of Western passed for 340 yards and seven touchdowns.
Weston Eget of West Ranch was 13 of 18 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Aug. 20, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
- Football
It’s déjà vu time for Corona Centennial.
In 2014, the Huskies won the Southern Section Division 1 championship by using two quarterbacks -- Anthony Catalano and Nate Kettingham. They alternated each series.
On Friday night in Centennial's 35-13 season opening win over Arizona Chandler, Coach Matt Logan decided to try it again -- alternating junior quarterbacks Ala Mikaele and Carter Freedland.
Aug. 20, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
- Baseball
It’s going to be quite a Southern California homecoming this week for Daniel Poncedeleon (La Mirada) and Jack Flaherty (Harvard-Westlake).
Each will make a start on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in games against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Poncedeleon is the scheduled starter for Tuesday against Hyun-Jin Ryu. Flaherty gets to face Walker Buehler on Wednesday night.