Joey Acosta of Mira Costa is Bay League MVP

Junior Tyson Heaton pitched Yucaipa to an 8-1 win over Beckman in the Division II final. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Yucaipa sent 13 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on six hits in the fifth inning of its 8-1 rout of No. 1-seeded Beckman in the Southern Section Division II baseball final Saturday at Cal State Fullerton.

Tyson Heaton pitched a six-hitter with three strikeouts and had three hits, and Michael Carpentier added two hits and two RBIs for Yucaipa (28-5), which won the title in its first season under head coach Ralph Grajeda.

Grajeda replaced longtime coach Jeff Stout, and the program is just beginning. Heaton is only a junior, and the Thunderbirds figure to be a Division I title contender next season.

