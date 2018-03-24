Jordan Starr and Justin Collins lead Santa Clarita Christian to Division V state title

Jordan Starr gets 21 points, 10 assists

With constantly changing facial expressions and a willingness to be provocative, Jordan Starr of Santa Clarita Christian can get on the nerves of players and fans. The 6-foot-7 senior is also a pretty good basketball player.

His playmaking skills at Golden 1 Center helped Santa Clarita Christian (26-9) win the state Division V championship with a 78-66 win over Jackson Argonaut on Saturday. Starr finished with 21 points and 10 assists. The assist total tied the Division V record. Teammate Justin Collins was the recipient of many of his passes, finishing with 21 points while making four of eight from three-point range.

Starr is the son of The Master’s University coach Kelvin Starr and plans to play for his father next season. He was a starter at El Cajon Foothills Christian as a sophomore when the team played in the Open Division and its star player was TJ Leaf.