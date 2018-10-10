Julian Rishwain of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame shows how added strength can help in basketball

Unbeaten Mission Viejo has informed the Southern Section office that it will forfeit ifs first four football games after discovering an ineligible player.

Principal Tricia Osborne said in a statement that “an error in paperwork submission” led to the player being declared ineligible. Mission Viejo was 8-0 and will drop to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the South Coast League. Liberty, Santa Margarita, La Habra and Villa Park will pick up victories.

Mission Viejo is ranked No. 5 in the Division 1 rankings. The forfeits are unlikely to have a major impact on the Diablos if they win out, but another victory helps Santa Margarita’s bid to secure an at-large playoff berth.