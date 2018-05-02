Advertisement
Lacrosse: Tuesday's playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER

First round, Tuesday

Sam Hliboki strikes out 10 as Harvard-Westlake clinches Mission League title

Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and threw a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Loyola.
Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and threw a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Loyola. (Eric Sondheimer)

Living up to expectations, Sam Hliboki has been every bit the ace pitcher Harvard-Westlake was hoping for this season, and he appears to be headed to peak form two weeks before the start of the Division 1 playoffs.

On Tuesday, he struck out 10 and allowed one hit as the Wolverines clinched the Mission League championship with a 4-0 win over Loyola.

Hliboki, a junior committed to Vanderbilt, is 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 55 innings. Michael Snyder had two hits and three RBIs. Harvard-Westlake (22-3, 14-0) is ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

Palm Desert's sister-brother duo of Sydney and Jordan Sprinkle are hitting machines

Sydney Sprinkle (left) has 29 hits for Palm Desert's softball team. Brother Jordan has 35 hits for baseball team.
Sydney Sprinkle (left) has 29 hits for Palm Desert's softball team. Brother Jordan has 35 hits for baseball team. (Dennis Schuh)

Palm Desert is home to quite a brother-sister hitting combination in the Sprinkles.

Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle are engaged in a battle for hitting supremacy in the family.

Jordan, a junior, has 35 hits in 23 games while batting .432 for the baseball team.

Camarillo closes in on Moorpark in Coastal Canyon League after 3-1 victory

Camarillo and Moorpark are playing a three-game series this week to decide the Coastal Canyon League championship in prep baseball. In game one on Monday, it was the Scorpions coming away with a 3-1 victory.

Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one run in five innings. Devin Huffman got the save with two shutout innings of relief. Vinnie Alfino contributed two hits.

Camarillo is 20-4 and 6-2 in league. Moorpark is 18-6-1 and 7-1. The teams play again Wednesday at Camarillo and Friday at Moorpark. Then Moorpark has to face Simi Valley next week in a two-game series.

Harvard-Westlake takes over as No. 1 team in Southern Section Division 1 baseball

With two weeks left in the regular season, Harvard-Westlake has moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball rankings.

Orange Lutheran is No. 2  and Huntington Beach No. 3.

Here’s the link to the rankings.

Southern Section league prelims and finals set for this week

The process for qualifying for the Southern Section track and field championships on May 19 at El Camino College begins this week.

Leagues will hold their prelims and finals. Athletes will try to advance to the Southern Section prelims next week, followed by the finals, then the Masters Meet. The state championships are June 1 and 2 in Clovis.

Next week, the City Section will hold its league finals.

Lacrosse: Greater Los Angeles and Orange County playoff pairings

Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge wins Ojai singles tennis title

A year ago, Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge lost in the singles final at the Ojai tennis tournament.

On Saturday, there was no stopping him as he defeated Benjamin Gollin of La Jolla Country Day 6-1, 7-6 in the singles final in Ojai.

Dostanic, who has committed to attending USC, defeated Karapet Vardanyan of Granada Hills 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Lacrosse: City championship results

CITY

BOYS' LACROSSE

Championship, Saturday

Arcadia (21-0) states its case for No. 1 in prep baseball

Facing its toughest challenge of the season, unbeaten Arcadia High went into the eighth inning on Saturday tied with San Dimas, then loaded the bases and came away with a 4-3 victory on a sacrifice fly by Chase Pedersen.

The Apaches are 21-0. They were ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 3. San Dimas (22-3) was ranked No. 2 and had a 20-game win streak.

Banning got a 3-2 win over Roosevelt on a Omar Muro walk-off single with two outs in the seventh. Angel Ocegueda threw a complete game.