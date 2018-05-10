Lacrosse: Wednesday's playoff scores and updated pairings

May. 9, 2018, 10:08 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Greater Los Angeles championship, Wednesday
Loyola 9, Palos Verdes 5
May. 9, 2018, 9:22 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 9, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
Loyola won the Los Angeles regional championship for boys in lacrosse on Wednesday night, defeating Palos Verdes 9-5.
The Cubs were trailing 5-3 before surging to victory. It was 5-5 going into the fourth quarter. Loyola has won three straight regional titles.
Redondo defeated Agoura 16-6 for the girls’ title.
May. 9, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
El Toro is the defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion, and the Chargers know all about playing under pressure. They faced a must-win situation on Wednesday if they wanted to stay in the South Coast League title hunt and came away with an 8-4 victory over Capistrano Valley.
That means the two schools will play again on Thursday at Capistrano Valley to decide the league title. They are both 8-3.
Nathan Church was three for three with four RBIs and Erik Tolman hit a two-run home run. Aliso Niguel defeated Mission Viejo 4-3 in eight innings to set up a final game to decide third place. Evan Fitterer had a home run.
May. 9, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
May. 9, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
May. 9, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY
DIVISION II
May. 9, 2018, 12:10 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 8, 2018, 6:28 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa has been largely forgotten in the discussion of teams to watch in Southern Section Division 1, but the Mustangs are 27-2 and wrapped up the Bay League championship on Tuesday with an 8-2 win over rival Redondo.
Joey Acosta provided the excitement with a grand slam. He finished with five RBIs. Dylan Dennis had three hits. Christian Bodlovich allowed five hits in six innings.
In the Foothill League, Valencia knocked off Hart 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot. Lukas White threw a complete game and allowed two hits.
May. 8, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
- Baseball
For the first three innings of Tuesday’s West Valley League showdown between Chatsworth and El Camino Real, the pitchers were in control. Gabe Achuccaro gave up an unearned run. Adam Christopher of El Camino Real retired nine in a row, six by strikeouts.
Then came the bottom of the fourth inning. Chatsworth solved Christopher, scoring six runs in the inning, then holding on for a 6-5 victory to stay tied with Cleveland for first place going into a final game on Thursday.
The big hits of the inning for Chatsworth were a two-run single by Ryan Barry and a two-run triple by Alonzo Castellanos.