LaMelo Ball is returning to high school basketball

LaVar Ball is always full of surprises, and he has apparently pulled off another one by sending youngest son, LaMelo, back to high school.

According to Slamonline.com, the 17-yerar-old LaMelo will enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It is a prep school that plays against other prep schools, so even though LaMelo turned professional, he’s eligible to play. Brother Lonzo plays for the Lakers and brother LiAngelo was once a UCLA player until leaving school. LaMelo had been a UCLA commit until turning pro.