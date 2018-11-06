LaMelo Ball is returning to high school basketball

Nov. 6, 2018, 10:46 a.m.
LaVar Ball is always full of surprises, and he has apparently pulled off another one by sending youngest son, LaMelo, back to high school.
According to Slamonline.com, the 17-yerar-old LaMelo will enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It is a prep school that plays against other prep schools, so even though LaMelo turned professional, he’s eligible to play. Brother Lonzo plays for the Lakers and brother LiAngelo was once a UCLA player until leaving school. LaMelo had been a UCLA commit until turning pro.
Ball would have been a senior this year at Chino Hills High. He last played high school basketball as a sophomore.
Torres’ football team is getting a boost from the Williams brothers, Jalen and Jaheim, just in time for a rematch against top-seeded Franklin in the City Section Division II playoffs.
The Williams brothers played for Torres last season, then transferred to Schurr, where they were caught up in a Southern Section investigation that left a group of players ineligible.
They transferred back to Torres but first had to become academically eligible. Last week they made their season debut in a 20-0 playoff win over Chavez.
- Football
Quarterback Jayden Daniels of Cajon is the new Southern Section record holder for career touchdown passes at 159.
He’s also just under 200 yards away from becoming the Southern Section career passing leader.
And he’s just getting started. Cajon (10-1) plays Paraclete in only the second round of the Division 3 playoffs on Friday. Cajon is the No. 1 seed.
Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game between Oaks Christian and host JSerra will be televised by Fox Sports West.
The Prep Zone games on the Web:
St. John Bosco vs. San Clemente; Mater Dei vs. Mission Viejo; Rancho Verde vs. Alemany; Norco vs. Upland.
Some people might think Venice lost the lottery when it drew the No. 8 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs, forcing the Gondoliers to play No. 1 Narbonne on Friday night at Narbonne.
“They’re a good team and we’re going to give our best,” Venice coach Angelo Gasca said.
Venice is loaded with underclassmen, so this game will give the Gondoliers an idea where they stand for 2019 and beyond. The Gauchos have won four consecutive City championships, and if anyone wants to win a title, you have to eventually go through Narbonne.
Kevin Rooney was married to his wife, Maureen, for 39 years, the same amount of time he has been football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, so you understand how difficult it has been in recent days dealing with his wife’s death on Tuesday from leukemia. She was 67.
But Rooney said Sunday he has been strengthened by the outpouring support from not only the Notre Dame community but coaches throughout the high school football community.
“A lot of people have reached out,” he said. “I’m grateful. The athletic community is pretty neat to have so many coaches from other schools reach out.”