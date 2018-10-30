Lavon Bunkley of Gardena Serra is closing in on another Robert Woods record

Oct. 30, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Rams receiver Robert Woods could be having a second record he set at Gardena Serra soon broken by junior Lavon Bunkley.
Bunkley set the Serra regular season receiving record held by Woods with 75 receptions. He’s six away from setting the single-season record held by Woods since 2008.
Serra is facing a challenging game on Friday, taking on No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs at St. John Bosco.
Oct. 30, 2018, 7:53 a.m.
Play after play, linebacker Blake Antzoulatos of Chaminade makes an impact. He’s so relentless and fired up that you notice him immediately on the field, wearing No. 32. And then there are the hits. He doesn’t pat opponents down. He sends them flying to the turf.
In 10 games, he has recorded 117 tackles.
Last week against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, he had his first interception and also scored on a 72-yard pass reception. He has committed to Cal, and the Golden Bears will be very happy with what they are getting.
Oct. 29, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
The Southern Section Division 1 football playoff opener between Murrieta Valley and San Clemente will be televised by Fox Sports West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Zone games:
Mission Viejo vs. Bishop Amat; JSerra vs. Long Beach Poly; Westlake vs. Los Alamitos; Capistrano Valley vs. Lompoc.
Oct. 29, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
- Football
There’s no hotter team in the Southern Section Division 4 playoffs than Grace Brethren, which has turned loose senior running back Lontrelle Diggs.
Last week, against previously unbeaten Camarillo, Diggs rushed for 357 yards in 38 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 42-21 victory. He has gained 1,681 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
Grace Brethren has won five consecutive games while improving to 8-2. The Lancers host St. Bonaventure on Friday night.
Oct. 29, 2018, 1:22 p.m.
Brothers Nick and RJ Lopez are kickers at Santa Ana Mater Dei and Mission Viejo, respectively. This week, they will be pulling for each other. Next week, if each wins, they’ll be searching for listening devices at home.
If Mater Dei defeats Valencia and Mission Viejo defeats Bishop Amat in first-round Division 1 playoff games, the Lopez brothers would face off next week in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Nick, a senior, has made two field goals, 51 PATs and booted 53 of his 68 kickoffs in the end zone.
Oct. 29, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
- Football
It was Aug. 16 when Chaminade and Oaks Christian played in a season football opener. Oaks Christian won 31-13.
Now the two teams will meet in a rematch on Friday night at Oaks Christian in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs.
Chaminade coach Ed Croson knows how to get his team ready for rematches.
Oct. 29, 2018, 11:05 a.m.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 29, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
- Football
The City Section has launched an investigation aimed at trying to determine which Carson football players left their sideline during a fight between two players Friday at the Carson-Narbonne game.
If the players left the sideline, they would be suspended for their next game — an Open Division playoff opener against Garfield on Nov. 9.
The fight between a Narbonne player and a Carson player happened in the first half near the Narbonne sideline during a punt. A number of Carson players were said to have left their sideline.
Oct. 29, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
8-MAN
Oct. 29, 2018, 9:56 a.m.
- Football
Mendez High in Boyle Heights was left out of the City Section Division III football playoffs because of an error on Saturday during the seeding meeting, when it should have been seeded No. 16, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre confirmed on Monday. Jordan High in South L.A. received the No. 16 seed when it should have been No. 17.
In an email sent on Monday to Mendez coach Carlos Fernandez, Aguirre wrote: “After speaking with Max Preps representatives, they have confirmed that there were a couple of late entries of scores by Southern Section schools that both Jordan and Mendez played during the season. The changes dropped Mendez’s rating from a -43.8 to a -43.1, while Jordan remained at a rating of -43.3.
“This caused Mendez to move to number 16 ranked, and Jordan to drop to number 17 ranked. The seeding committee ran the rankings Saturday morning at 8:00 AM to prepare for the 9:00 AM seeding meeting. As stated at the coaches meeting, the rankings are only as good as the information provided by the coaches.