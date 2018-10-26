Lindon Crow, former NFL star and high school coach, dies at 85

The Toreadors are down to 17 players because of injuries and academic ineligibility. Drucker said school officials presented the positives and negatives to players on Tuesday, and a majority opted to cancel the game.

Taft, which will drop to 0-10, is not canceling its season, Drucker said. The Toreadors are a candidate to make the City Section Division II playoff pairings even though they have had no wins and started the season being shut out in their first six games.