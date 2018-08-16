Long Beach falls to Chinese Taipei 3-1 in championship game of PONY World Series

The Chaminade Board of Directors is expected to vote next month or in October on a master plan that includes a new high school baseball field and aquatics center.

Last May, Chaminade acquired a shopping center near campus for $14 million. The 4.8-acre parcel would be used to build a parking lot, along with the baseball field and aquatics facility.

Also being proposed are additional classrooms at its West Hills campus. The current baseball field would be taken over by the softball team, which plays off campus.