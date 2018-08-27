Lots of prep football games coming this Thursday night

Receiver Melquan Stovall received MVP honors in helping Gardena Serra defeat San Mateo Serra 41-22 in an Honor Bowl game on Saturday night at Mountain View St. Francis.

Stovall caught touchdown passes of 22 and 14 yards and scored on a five-yard reverse. Quarterback Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, including two to Justin Lockhart. He was 21 of 33 for 378 yards with one interception.