Lourd brothers are making impact at 4-0 Brentwood

Sep. 16, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
In Lourd We Trust might become the new mantra for Brentwood football.
The Lourd brothers, Cole, a sophomore quarterback, and Brice, a senior receiver/linebacker, were major contributors on Saturday night when Brentwood (4-0) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Palisades 14-13 in the battle of teams located five miles apart on Sunset Boulevard.
It was only last season when Brentwood got lights for its stadium and added a terrific new all-weather turf surface that feels softer than some beds. The school is in a building boom, expanding its enrollment and quietly making progress in football.
Sep. 15, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Saturday, September 15th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Sep. 15, 2018, 9:38 p.m.
- Football
One is a private school, the other public. Both reside in two of the most desired real estate markets in Southern California. Brentwood and Palisades are separated by five miles but had never met in a football game until Saturday night. And what an ending it was.
Palisades appeared to clinch victory, opening a 13-0 lead on a Will Janney 10-yard touchdown catch with 5:18 left.
But sophomore quarterback Cole Lourd, showing great poise, rallied Brentwood to a 14-13 victory, throwing two touchdown passes, the last of which was caught by Lucian Broady on a tip play. Gavin Green made both PATs after missing field goals of 34 and 35 yards in the first half.
Sep. 15, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
- Football
With two seconds left and trailing Newbury Park 38-35, Venice tried to pull off on Friday night what Cal did against Stanford in 1982 — use a series a laterals on the game’s final play to score a touchdown on a kickoff return.
“It was like playing ultimate football on a Friday afternoon,” Venice coach Angelo Gasca said.
The Gondoliers got the bouncing kickoff at their own 29 and began a series of laterals.
Sep. 14, 2018, 11:22 p.m.
Friday, September 14th
CITY
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Sep. 13, 2018, 10:41 p.m.
Thursday, September 13th
SOUTHERN SECTION
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Sep. 13, 2018, 1:17 p.m.
Fox Sports West’s Prep Zone has released its web and TV schedule for next week’s games.
The television game on Prime Ticket will be Santa Ana Mater Dei vs. Florida IMG Academy on Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
The Prep Zone games include Mission Viejo vs. Orange Lutheran; Cathedral vs. Serra; Heritage vs. Cajon and Antelope Valley vs. Highland.
Sep. 12, 2018, 11:44 a.m.
Discussion about real estate and cars could be prominent among fans attending Saturday night’s high school football game matching Palisades (4-0) and host Brentwood (3-0).
After all, you’re talking about two of the most desired locations to live in Southern California.
And the neighborhood football teams are doing quite well. Palisades has enjoyed beating four City Section opponents — Cleveland, Sylmar, Granada Hills and South Gate. Now the Dolphins venture into uncharted territory, playing a Southern Section opponent. Other City teams have struggled.
Sep. 12, 2018, 10:46 a.m.
Upland is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2. Friday’s home football game against unbeaten Mission Viejo (4-0) will be televised by Prime Ticket and offers the Highlanders an opportunity to find out just how good they might be.
Wins over La Habra, Redlands East Valley and La Mirada have served as ample preparation. But now it’s test time.
Junior quarterback Evan Rowe won the starting job and has played pretty much mistake-free football. He has passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
Sep. 11, 2018, 6:35 p.m.
Four Southern California-based beach volleyball players have been selected to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires pending approval of the U.S. Olympic Committee. The competition takes place Oct. 6-18.
Tim Brewster, a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame graduate who will begin his freshman year as a student at UCLA, is teaming with Santa Monica graduate John Schwengel on the men’s side. Both are 18.
On the women’s side, Devon Newberry, a Marymount High student committed to UCLA, will team with Lindsey Sparks, an Edison grad who signed with UCLA for beach volleyball.