Loyola's Mission League volleyball win streak is on the line vs. Alemany

New NCAA recruiting rules passed earlier this week are expected to eliminate early scholarship offers to high school freshmen and sophomores for all sports but football and basketball.

Under new rules, athletes in sports other than football and basketball cannot take official visits until Sept. 1 of their junior year. In football, it’s April 1 of their junior year. In basketball, it’s Jan. 1 of their junior year.

The big change is with unofficial visits. No longer will coaches or athletic department representatives be allowed to take around freshmen or sophomores on campus tours. They can’t participate in unofficial visits until Sept. 1 of the prospect’s junior year. Football and basketball have their own set of rules and will still be able to participate in unofficial visits.