Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1625 posts
By

Loyola wins Los Angeles regional championship in lacrosse

Loyola won the Los Angeles regional championship for boys in lacrosse on Wednesday night, defeating Palos Verdes 9-5.

The Cubs were trailing 5-3 before surging to victory. It was 5-5 going into the fourth quarter. Loyola has won three straight regional titles.

Redondo defeated Agoura 16-6 for the girls’ title.

Advertisement
By

El Toro victory sets up South Coast League title decider against Capistrano Valley

El Toro is the defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion, and the Chargers know all about playing under pressure. They faced a must-win situation on Wednesday if they wanted to stay in the South Coast League title hunt and came away with an 8-4 victory over Capistrano Valley.

That means the two schools will play again on Thursday at Capistrano Valley to decide the league title. They are both 8-3.

Nathan Church was three for three with four RBIs and Erik Tolman hit a two-run home run. Aliso Niguel defeated Mission Viejo 4-3 in eight innings to set up a final game to decide third place. Evan Fitterer had a home run.

Advertisement

Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Boys' tennis: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 3

Softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

SOFTBALL

CITY

DIVISION II

Advertisement

Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

  • Baseball
By

Mira Costa clinches Bay League championship

Mira Costa has been largely forgotten in the discussion of teams to watch in Southern Section Division 1, but the Mustangs are 27-2 and wrapped up the Bay League championship on Tuesday with an 8-2 win over rival Redondo.

Joey Acosta provided the excitement with a grand slam.  He finished with five RBIs. Dylan Dennis had three hits. Christian Bodlovich allowed five hits in six innings.

In the Foothill League, Valencia knocked off Hart 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot. Lukas White threw a complete game and allowed two hits.

  • Baseball
By

A six-run fourth inning powers Chatsworth past El Camino Real 6-5

Longtime rivals Chatsworth and El Camino Real battled Tuesday at Chatsworth.
Longtime rivals Chatsworth and El Camino Real battled Tuesday at Chatsworth. (Eric Sondheimer)

For the first three innings of Tuesday’s West Valley League showdown between Chatsworth and El Camino Real, the pitchers were in control. Gabe Achuccaro gave up an unearned run. Adam Christopher of El Camino Real retired nine in a row, six by strikeouts.

Then came the bottom of the fourth inning. Chatsworth solved Christopher, scoring six runs in the inning, then holding on for a 6-5 victory to stay tied with Cleveland for first place going into a final game on Thursday.

The big hits of the inning for Chatsworth were a two-run single by Ryan Barry and a two-run triple by Alonzo Castellanos.

Advertisement
  • Basketball
By

UCLA basketball receives commitments from Camarillo's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Santa Margarita's Jake Kyman

Jake Kyman
Jake Kyman (Twitter.com)

UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford made a big statement on Tuesday with his recruiting strategy when juniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. of Camarillo and Jake Kyman of Santa Margarita announced they had committed to the Bruins.

“Two local kids in one day,” Kyman’s father, Coley, said.

Both will be four-year players at their respective high schools, something unusual in the age of player movement. Both are viewed as potential four-year players at UCLA at a time one-and-done can disrupt programs.

  • Baseball
By

Arcadia puts 23-game win streak on the line vs. Crescenta Valley

Arcadia (23-0) has proved it has the pitching depth to be one of the best teams over a 25-game regular season. But do the Apaches have the type of quality pitching to win in playoff-like situations?

That’s going to be the test starting Tuesday night when the Apaches play Crescenta Valley (21-4) in the first game of a two-game series to decide the Pacific League championship.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Arcadia, followed by a Friday night game at Stengel Field.