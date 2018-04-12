Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is sidelined

Sophomore Lucas Gordon, who was expected to be the No. 1 pitcher for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame this season but never pitched, will be sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure on his throwing arm.

Coach Tom Dill said the prognosis is good and Gordon should be back throwing during the summer.

Gordon was hitting .368 in 14 games this season for the Knights. He won’t be able to hit for the rest of the season.

Gordon’s absence, combined with Harvard-Westlake’s Jesse Bergin (knee injury), leaves the Mission League without two of its outstanding pitchers.

Notre Dame has found other options and is 15-2 going into a three-game series with Harvard-Westlake next week.