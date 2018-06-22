Maranatha tournament semifinals: Damien vs. Fairfax, Long Beach Poly vs. Harvard-Westlake

The final transfer numbers are in for the 2017-18 school year for the CIF Southern Section.

There were 7,289 transfers reported by schools from the largest section in the CIF. Last school year there were 6,999. Santa Ana Mater Dei ranks No. 1 with 74 transfers.

Still to be released are the final transfer numbers statewide. Last school year there were 16,595 transfers around the state. The final number is expected to approach 17,000.