Mater Dei forfeits opening win over Bishop Amat because of ineligible player

Santa Ana Mater Dei announced Wednesday that it has forfeited last week’s 42-14 football win over Bishop Amat after discovering that a player who participated in the game was ineligible.

According to a news release from Mater Dei, “The player in question was admitted to MDHS as a result of academic official transcripts which indicated that this fall season would be his 7th semester of high school enrollment. However, in the process of reviewing this student-athlete’s NCAA eligibility requirements, Mater Dei High School discovered additional academic transcripts from his native country (not the United States).