Mater Dei to play IMG Academy on Sept. 21 in Santa Ana

Mar. 28, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
Santa Ana Mater Dei announced Wednesday that it will play host to Florida IMG Academy on Sept. 21 at Santa Ana Stadium in a prep football game.
Both programs have come to rely on transfer students, so it should be great for television. Players have been lobbying to play each other.
The contract has been signed and completed, according to an IMG spokesman.
Mar. 28, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
- Baseball
There was no fooling around for Orange Lutheran on Wednesday in its tournament opener in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
The Lancers went with their ace, Cole Winn, and he delivered. striking out nine and allowing one hit in six innings in a 9-0 victory over Florence.
Corona Santiago was beaten by American Heritage 1-0. Cruz Barrios gave up only two hits for the Sharks, who got only one hit in the game. Santa Ana Mater Dei was beaten by Sandra Day O’Connor 4-0. Emilio Rosas had three hits for Mater Dei.
Mar. 28, 2018, 4:14 p.m.
A donation from the Annenberg Foundation will help restore gymnasium floors at three Los Angeles city parks — Jackie Tatum Park and South Park, both in South L.A., and Rosecrans Park in Gardena.
Wallis Annenberg, chairman of the foundation’s board, made the donation after a conversation with Amy Wakeland, the wife of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. Wakeland supports Girls Play Los Angeles, a program designed to increase girls’ participation in sports.
The new courts will help encourage more participants in the Girls Play Los Angeles program.
Mar. 28, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
- Basketball
The John R. Wooden Award has announced its high school basketball players of the year.
For boys, the honorees are Westchester’s Kaelen Allen (City Section), Chino Hills’ Onyeka Okongwu (Division I), Crossroads’ Shareef O’Neal (Division II), Riverside Notre Dame’s Anthony Holland (Division III), Rolling Hills Prep’s Chris Koon (Division IV) and Santa Clarita Christian’s Jordan Starr (Division V).
For girls, the honorees are Fairfax’s Dawnyel Lair (City Section), Windward’s Charisma Osborne (Division I), Ribet’s Lola Pendande (Division II), La Salle’s Julia Macbuhay (Division III), Brentwood’s Destiny McAlister (Division IV) and Huneme’s Vanessa Smart (Division V).
Mar. 28, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
- Basketball
Kaelen Allen, a 6-foot-6 senior at Westchester who became a key player in the playoffs, has been selected the City Section player of the year in basketball.
He helped lead Westchester to the City Open Division championship.
Making the All-City team were Ethan Anderson, Jamal Hartwell and Robert McRae of Fairfax; Jordan Brinson and Zellie Hudson of Westchester; Kihei Clark and Demetrius Calip of Taft; Devonaire Doutrive and Christian Koloko of Birmingham; Kevin Ebiriekwe and Dominique Winbush of Crenshaw; Eddy Egun of El Camino Real; Jordan Griffin and Malik Muhammad of Narbonne; Daisone Hughes of University; Noel Scott of Washington; and Tyree Winbush of Van Nuys.
Mar. 28, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
BASEBALL
DEL REY LEAGUE
Bishop Amat 3, Gardena Serra 2
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:55 p.m.
- Baseball
After throwing consecutive shutouts for Esperanza, senior left-hander Bryn Harper certainly looks like a leading candidate for most improved player.
How else to explain someone who pitched his entire junior season on junior varsity, earning a starting spot in the fall and is now the ace pitcher for surging Esperanza, which improved to 10-2 under first-year coach Kyle Muhisteff on Tuesday after a 7-0 victory over Capistrano Valley.
Harper threw strike after strike. He had a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a two-hitter, striking out six and walking none. Hayden Winters had a three-run double.
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
- Football
Jim Benkert is returning to the public school ranks after accepting the offer to become football coach at Simi Valley.
Benkert spent 26 years as head coach at Westlake, then left for Oaks Christian in 2015. The Lions won the Southern Section Division 2 championship last fall but Benkert resigned under pressure after a dispute with the administration.
He’ll be starting over with a program that went 2-7 last season and competes in Division 7.
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
- Basketball
The decision of UCLA guard Aaron Holiday to make himself available for the NBA draft sets the stage for three Holiday brothers to be on NBA teams for the 2018-19 seasons.
How big of an accomplishment is that?
“I’m excited for all of them,” said their mother, Toya, who works at North Hollywood Campbell Hall and was a standout basketball player at Granada Hills Kennedy and Arizona State. Father Shawn also played basketball at Arizona State.
Mar. 27, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
BASEBALL
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Mary Star 5, St. Monica 0