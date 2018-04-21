Mira Costa is 20-2 after 4-0 victory over Santa Monica

Apr. 21, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa improved to 20-2 on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Santa Monica.
Alfonso Cano threw five shutout innings and Merrick Baldo closed with two shutout innings.
Bash Alexiades had two RBIs.
Apr. 21, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
- Football
- Basketball
- Baseball
New NCAA recruiting rules passed earlier this week are expected to eliminate early scholarship offers to high school freshmen and sophomores.
Under new rules, athletes in sports other than football and basketball cannot take official visits until Sept. 1 of their junior year. In football, it’s April 1 of their junior year. In basketball, it’s Jan. 1 of their junior year.
The big change is with unofficial visits. No longer will coaches or athletic department representatives be allowed to take around freshmen or sophomores on campus tours. They can’t participate in unofficial visits until Sept. 1 of the prospect’s junior year.
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:01 p.m.
- Track
It was a big Friday night for the Loyola High 4 x 800 relay team.
The Cubs ran a nation-leading 7:45.77 at the Mt. SAC Relays at El Camino College.
Konnor Paris started the relay with a time of 1:57.7. Anthony Stone followed in 1:55.6. Corey Kumamoto followed in 1:56.3 and Mason Ratkovich ran 1:55.7.
Apr. 20, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
It's only fitting that the winningest program in City Section history won the section's first Open Division boys tennis championship Friday at Balboa Tennis Center in Encino.
Top-seeded Palisades (22-2) won six of the nine doubles sets to defeat Granada Hills 17-12.5 for its 10th consecutive City title and 36th overall.
Each team won eight single sets. Karapet Vardanyan and Daniel Lin swept at the No, 1 and No. 2 spots while Andrew Kang and Alex La were swept at No. 3 and No. 4 for Granada Hills (13-3), which didn't quite have the depth to dethrone the Dolphins.
Apr. 20, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
- Baseball
No. 1-ranked Huntington Beach is running away in the Sunset League, improving to 21-3 overall and 9-0 in league after a 7-0 victory over Marina on Friday.
Josh Hahn and Cole Minato each hit two-run home runs. Edward Pelc, Nate Madole and Nick Morlett combined on a six-hitter.
Edison defeated Los Alamitos 5-4 in nine innings. Riley Haddon threw a complete game. Ted Burton had the game-winning walk-off sacrifice fly. Caden Aoki had three hits.
Apr. 20, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
- Baseball
El Camino Real has found its ace pitcher in Bryan Golnick.
For the second consecutive week, Golnick threw a shutout against a West Valley League team. Last week it was Birmingham. On Friday, he shut down Granada Hills 6-0 to enable the Conquistadores to pull into a first-place tie with Granada Hills at 3-1.
Golnick is throwing strikes and letting his defense take care of the rest. Right-fielder Amauri Thomas made a spectacular diving catch in support of Golnick, who allowed three hits, struck out two and walked none.
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
- Track
Track and field and swimming take center stage this weekend in high school sports.
The Mt. SAC Relays will be held at El Camino College in Torrance because Mt. SAC’s stadium is under construction.
Also the 38th annual Royal High School Invitational is taking place on Saturday at Rancho Simi Park and Rec pool, 1765 Royal Ave. in Simi Valley.
Apr. 20, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 3, Oxford Academy 0
Apr. 19, 2018, 7:23 p.m.
- Baseball
Banning kept alive its hopes for a Marine League baseball championship by pulling out a 1-0 win over San Pedro in eight innings on Thursday.
Josh Escobar had the walk-off sacrifice fly to score Andrew Solorio in the eighth inning. Freshman left-hander Anthony Joya threw shutout ball for 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits.
Banning plays Carson next week for first place.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:26 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Damien 3, Upland 0