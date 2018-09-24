Mission League begins with possibility of surprises

Mission League football action begins on Friday, and the usual favorites still have lots to prove, making for the possibility of surprises.

The best opening game has Chaminade hosting Bishop Amat. Both teams have played tough nonleague schedules and suffered big losses, but what will they do now that the real season begins?

Chaminade is hoping its players got lots of experience in losses to St. John Bosco, Folsom and Oaks Christian, three of the top teams in the state. Bishop Amat lost to Mater Dei in its opener, lost its standout running back Damien Moore to injury but is still 4-1. Both schools rely on veteran quarterbacks in Ryan Stevens and Blake Archuleta, respectively.