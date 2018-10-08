Mission Viejo is facing forfeit of four wins because of an ineligible player

Unselfishness. Humility. Loyalty. Those are just a few of the many positive qualities St. Bonaventure High has seen from two-sport standout Kai Puailoa Rojas.



In football, he has played quarterback, receiver, defensive back, returned punts and kickoffs. In basketball, he averaged 20.2 points last season.



The most stunning scene came from a basketball playoff game. The opposing team went all out to stop him. He ended scoring zero points. And yet, there he was celebrating afterward because his team won. He didn’t care about how many points he scored. He cared about his team advancing to the next round.



“He’s about trying to win,” football coach Tony Henney said.



Said Rojas: “Every time I got the ball, they put everyone on me. I tried to play defense and help the team. If I’m scoring and we win, that’s great. But if I don’t score, it’s still a good win.”



In football, St. Bonaventure is 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Marmonte League. Henney has nicknamed him “The Video Game” because he’s involved in so many things during a game.



He had 174 yards rushing, including a 70-yard touchdown run, in a 39-7 loss to Westlake on Friday. On the season, he has four interceptions, rushed for more than 500 yards, passed for more than 800 yards and caught 15 passes, including three touchdowns.



He used to wake up at 5 a.m. to travel to school when he was living in Santa Barbara. That means he’s ready for potential early morning reveille if he went to the Naval Academy.



“I don’t mind,” he said.