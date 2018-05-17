Moorpark rallies to defeat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3-1 in Division 1 wild-card game

Down by two strokes with two holes to play in Tuesday’s City Section golf championship, Diamond Lew of North Hollywood confidently told his coach, Steve Miller, walking to the 17th tee: “Birdie, birdie.”

Sure enough, Lew delivered a birdie on No. 17 to close within one stroke of leader Haram Shin of Marshall.

Then came the par-4 No. 18 at Wilson Golf Course in Griffith Park. Shin left his second shot about 50 feet from the flag but on the green. Lew drove his second shot into the sand trap after hooking his tee shot to the left.