Ndamukong Suh surprises Garfield, Roosevelt players with new uniforms for East L.A. Classic

That moment you get brand new uniforms! 🙌



The Rams’ Ndamukong Suh surprised players from Garfield and Roosevelt on Tuesday in preparation for the East L.A. Classic on Friday night at East Los Angeles College.

Thanks to the Rams and Nike, all the players were given a new jersey, cleats, gloves and socks. Suh traveled to each high school to surprise the players.

First he went to Roosevelt. That made it challenging for Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez to keep the secret from his players until Suh arrived.