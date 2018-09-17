Former Narbonne JV quarterback faces his old team on Friday

Former Narbonne junior varsity quarterback Jalon Daniels will face his old team on Friday when Lawndale travels to Narbonne. Daniels should drop by the weight room before the game to say hello to his friends.

Narbonne has its own quarterback competition. Jake Garcia, a transfer from Long Beach Poly, will finally be eligible after sitting out the first five games. He was expected to start until the City Section declared he had to sit out.

Jaylen Henderson, who shared QB duties with Daniels on the JV team last season, has been the starter for the first five games. Narbonne went 2-3. Henderson played perhaps his best game of the season last week when Narbonne defeated Gardena Serra in double overtime 27-26.