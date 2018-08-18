Narbonne loses in Hawaii to St. Louis 47-7

Aug. 18, 2018, 6:41 a.m.
A year ago, Narbonne traveled to Hawaii to face powerhouse St. Louis and had a positive experience, figuring out its offensive woes in a 56-50 loss.
The Gauchos returned to Honolulu on Friday, but things did not go well. St. Louis came away with a 47-7 victory.
Steve Jenkins had Narbonne’s only score on a 10-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Friday, August 17th
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
Junior defensive back Jeremy Zuniga of Chaminade might want to become a magician after he somehow came up with a fourth-quarter interception on Thursday night in a 31-13 loss to Oaks Christian.
Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Zuniga, with his back to receiver Sebastian Macaluso in the end zone, grabbed the ball out of the hands of Macaluso as both were falling to the ground.
The official ruled it was an interception.
Aug. 16, 2018, 10:22 p.m.
Thursday, August 16th
Aug. 15, 2018, 7:07 p.m.
A memorable summer of baseball came to a disappointing end for Long Beach in the championship game of the PONY 14U World Series in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.
Chinese Taipei came away with a 3-1 victory in the final.
Long Beach fought hard until the final out, putting two runners aboard in the bottom of the seventh on a walk and hit batter.
Aug. 15, 2018, 4:31 p.m.
The high school football season begins Thursday night with what should be an entertaining opener matching Chaminade against host Oaks Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Oaks Christian will debut under first-year coach Charles Collins, which puts the pressure on Chaminade coach Ed Croson trying to figure out what changes in strategy and formations are in order.
Oaks Christian has a veteran team that won last year’s Division 2 championship. Quarterback Josh Calvert and running back Zach Charbonnet are an imposing duo. There’s also defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will need to be double teamed at times.
Aug. 15, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
LA36 will televise seven City Section football games this season.
The schedule starts with Friday night’s Canoga Park-Grant game.
Other games scheduled are Windward-Animo Robinson on Aug. 31; Contreras-Chavez on Sept. 7; Wilson-View Park on Sept. 21; El Camino Real-Birmingham on Oct. 5; Angelou-Jefferson on Oct. 5; and Locke-Dorsey on Oct. 12.
Aug. 14, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
Former Capistrano Valley baseball player Adam Sorgi has been named head coach at his alma mater.
Bob Zamora, who guided the Cougars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship this past season in his 41st year, will become an assistant coach.
Also joining the program is former California High head coach Tony Nieto, who will be a teacher and assistant coach.
Aug. 14, 2018, 10:40 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Aug. 14, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Mason White is growing up at Birmingham High.
In 2016, he was 13 and too young to play varsity football even though he was good enough. He had to play all season on the freshman/sophomore team.
Now he’s a 15-year-old junior and will be a top receiver/defensive back for the Patriots.