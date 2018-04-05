Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mission Viejo falls in National Classic championship game
|Eric Sondheimer
Mission Viejo pitchers continued to perform well on Thursday night in the National Classic championship game. But San Jose Valley Christian was better and came away with a 2-1 victory at Cal State Fullerton.
Sophomore Eddie Park of Valley Christian (16-1-1) was the star. He pitched five innings and also had two hits and two RBIs.
IMG Academy defeated Servite 5-3. Andrew Cromwell, Jarred Greene and Colby Canales had two hits each for Servite. JW North defeated Bishop Amat 3-0. Devin Soliz struck out five and walked one.
Cypress defeated Utah Jordan 4-0. Tyler Chaffee threw a perfect game, striking out seven. Cameron Repetti drove in three runs.
Fountain Valley defeated Pitman 10-0. Michael Klug and Grant Salamon combined on the shutout. Fountain Valley also defeated Templeton 8-2. Sebastian Murillo had three hits.
Mira Costa defeated Paraclete 5-3. Nathan Nykaza went four for four and Chris Penna added two hits.
Agoura defeated Arroyo Grande 3-1. Ben Lake allowed five hits in a complete game.
St. Bonaventure defeated Enochs 8-7.
Aliso Niguel was beaten by Canterbury 1-0. Evan Fitterer gave up three hits for Aliso Niguel in the defeat.
Loyola defeated St. Peter’s Prep 5-4 with two runs in the seventh.
Foothill defeated Alemany 3-2. Ryan Taurek had two hits and two RBIs. He also threw six innings to beat Blaine Traxel.
Moorpark defeated Glendora 5-4 in eight innings, getting a walk-off bases loaded walk.