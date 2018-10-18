NBA G League set to pay elite prospects $125,000; high school coaches not worried

San Clemente (5-4, 3-0) has won four games in a row. Quarterback Brendan Costello has been contributing with his arm and legs. He has passed for 1,978 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns.

The big question with Mission Viejo is how the players are going to respond after seeing their record go from 8-0 to 4-4 because of forfeits due to an ineligible player. The Diablos have had two weeks to think about it. They’re still ranked No. 5 in Division 1, so the forfeits have not cost them any position for the playoffs.