New league alignments help football teams in City Section

There’s new league alignments in the City Section this season for football, and several schools are going to go from struggling to potential league champs.

One of the biggest winners in the alignment is Los Angeles. The Romans were 1-10 last season and 1-4 in the Coliseum League. They are still in Division I but they move to a Metro League that includes Jordan, Maywood, New Designs Watts, Rancho Dominguez, Roybal and Sotomayor.

Another winner is Washington Prep. The Generals have left the Marine League and joined the Exposition League that includes Angelou, Jefferson, Manual Arts, Rivera, Santee and West Adams.