New league, new hope for Manual Arts football

Jul. 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
- Football
Which school has won the most City Section football championships? Most would say Carson or Banning. Maybe even Narbonne.
The correct answer is Manual Arts with 17. But the Toilers haven’t won a title since 1984, when Jeff Engilman was head coach.
Now there’s new hope for Manual Arts, which has left the Coliseum League and joined the Exposition League that includes Angelou, Washington Prep, Jefferson, Rivera, Santee and West Adams. Manual Arts also plays in Division III.
Jul. 24, 2018, 3:28 p.m.
The 27th annual Commissioner’s Cup in the Southern Section has been completed, with Oaks Christian and Culver City emerging as the top sports programs for boys and girls, respectively, during the 2017-18 school year.
Oaks Christian finished with 18 points. Corona del Mar took second place in a tiebreaker over Great Oak and Foothill, which all had 13 points. Oaks Christian won the cup for the fourth time, winning championships in golf, football and track and field along with second place in water polo.
In girls, Culver City finished with 14 points to edge out Flintridge Prep and Santa Margarita. It was the first Commissioner’s Cup for Culver City, which won championships in water polo and volleyball.
Jul. 22, 2018, 3:52 p.m.
- Football
High school football practice starts officially on Monday for the City Section and also lots of Southern Section teams. Zero week games are scheduled for Aug. 17 with scrimmages scheduled for Aug. 9-10.
In the City Section, Narbonne is heavily favored to repeat as Open Division champion. But which teams will challenge to be in the Open Division and maybe even get a shot at Narbonne?
San Fernando, the defending Division I champion, seems ready to take a shot at making the Open Division. The Tigers return numerous starters and play Alemany and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in nonleague games.
Jul. 22, 2018, 3:52 a.m.
It’s summer break, so I’m looking back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments covering high school sports. Let me take you back to April 2012. I got to see the impact of community service through the efforts of Loyola High athletes.
Kicker Conrad Ukropina joined classmate Eamon McOsker in offering an economics lesson to a group of youths who had been abused or needed special attention.
Community service is part of the requirement for graduating from Loyola. The key is whether it really makes an impact on the student himself and those receiving attention.
Jul. 18, 2018, 4:35 p.m.
Former Mater Dei baseball coach Burt Call has been hired as the head coach at Villa Park.
Call spent 19 years at Mater Dei. His contract was not renewed.
Call is highly regarded among his fellow coaches and Mater Dei alumni.
Jul. 18, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley has been well known for producing outstanding football and baseball players. Now you can add volleyball to the list.
Legacy volleyball, a club team made up of 16-year-old players from West Ranch, Saugus, Valencia and Hart, won the Junior National Championship in Phoenix on July 7.
Zack Drake from West Ranch was named tournament MVP. Johnny Buchanan (West Ranch), Gavin Leising (Hart) and Daniel Compton (Saugus) were named to the all-tournament team.
Jul. 17, 2018, 10:41 a.m.
- Baseball
A group of Southern California high school baseball players have been selected to play in the Area Code Games at Blair Field in Long Beach. The Area Code Games bring together mostly seniors who are considered possible pro prospects.
The players will play for the team representing the Milwaukee Brewers beginning Aug. 2. The only juniors on the team are the Harvard-Westlake duo of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Drew Bowser.
Here’s the link to the complete team.
Jul. 16, 2018, 4:52 p.m.
The Southern Section has recognized its MVP athletic directors for the 2017-18 school year.
It was started in 2015 to encourage professional growth for high school athletic directors.
The honorees are listed below.
Jul. 16, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
- Football
Narbonne’s football program has 19 transfers seeking eligibility this season, and 18 need to supply additional documentation before a final decision is made on eligibility, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said Monday.
Aguirre met with 13 parents last week during a more than three-hour visit to Narbonne trying to review the transfers.
“The school has been transparent with everything and supportive with what we’re trying to do,” Aguirre said.
Jul. 16, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
- Football
There’s new league alignments in the City Section this season for football, and several schools are going to go from struggling to potential league champs.
One of the biggest winners in the alignment is Los Angeles. The Romans were 1-10 last season and 1-4 in the Coliseum League. They are still in Division I but they move to a Metro League that includes Jordan, Maywood, New Designs Watts, Rancho Dominguez, Roybal and Sotomayor.
Another winner is Washington Prep. The Generals have left the Marine League and joined the Exposition League that includes Angelou, Jefferson, Manual Arts, Rivera, Santee and West Adams.