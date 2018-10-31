Advertisement
  • Basketball
NFHS announces criteria for June basketball events for college coaches

The National Federation of State High School Associations has developed criteria for the new Scholastic Basketball Evaluation Events to be held on the last two weekends in June as part of the NCAA initiative to change the culture and climate in college basketball.

The three-day evaluation events are set for June 21-23 and June 28-30 next year.

They must be held on an education-based campus and a non-NCAA Division I facility. No third-party sponsors or operators are permitted to organize the events.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section wild-card results

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 3

Girls' volleyball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Palisades, Taft win Open Division semifinals to advance to City Section girls' volleyball final

No. 4-seeded Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in five sets, and No. 3 Taft rolled to a sweep over No. 2 Carson to advance to Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship match in girls’ volleyball. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Birmingham.

The Dolphins prevailed 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 28-26, 17-15. Their big comeback was in the fourth set. Down 23-15, they roared back to win. Then the Dolphins withstood a Granada Hills comeback to prevail in set five.

Taft defeated Carson 25-10, 25-22, 25-17.

Boys' water polo: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Field hockey: Tournament of Champions results and updated pairings

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Harvard-Westlake 7, Fountain Valley 0

Football: This week's games (updated with date/time/site information)

FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and University win girls' golf titles

Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and Irvine University won Southern Section girls’ golf team titles on Monday.

All will advance to the SCGA regional qualifier on Thursday at River Ridge.

The top score in the Southern Division was 69 by Briana Chacon of La Serna.

Girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Boys' water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday