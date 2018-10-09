Nike Extravaganza set for Jan. 25-26

Oct. 9, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
- Basketball
The Nike Extravaganza will take place Jan. 25-26 at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 at Gofan.com.
Friday Jan. 25
3:00 PM Servite vs Heritage Christian
4:30 PM Dos Pueblos vs Orange Lutheran
6:00 PM Mater Dei (girls) vs Bishop Gorman (girls)
7:30 PM Oak Hill Academy vs Santa Margarita
9:00 PM Mater Dei (boys) vs Rolling Hills Prep
Saturday Jan. 26
8:30 AM Crean Lutheran vs Fairmont Prep
9:45 AM Los Alamitos vs Los Altos
11:00 AM Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) vs St. John Bosco
12:15 PM Villa Park vs San Gabriel Academy
1:30 PM Foothills Christian vs Orange Lutheran
3:00 PM St. Augustine vs JSerra
4:30 PM Fairfax vs Long Beach Poly
6:00 PM Bishop Gorman vs Chino Hills
7:30 PM Mater Dei vs Harvard Westlake
9:00 PM Oak Hill Academy vs Modesto Christian
Oct. 9, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
Mark Gottfried and Lorenzo Romar could form quite a comedy duo. They were assistant coaches on Jim Harrick’s NCAA championship team at UCLA in 1995 before heading off to become head coaches.
Now they’ve returned to Southland basketball, taking over as head coaches this season at CSUN and Pepperdine, respectively. The former Calabasas neighbors were enjoying their reunion Tuesday at the Southern California Basketball Coaches Tip-Off Luncheon at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Pepperdine hosts CSUN on Nov. 10.
Oct. 9, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
- Football
There has been no better two-way player in Southern California than Bru McCoy of Santa Ana Mater Dei.
As a receiver, he has caught 35 passes for 648 yards and nine touchdowns. As a linebacker, he has five sacks.
He’ll receive plenty of attention from St. John Bosco in Friday’s showdown game at Santa Ana Stadium.
Oct. 8, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
The Oaks Christian-at-Calabasas football game scheduled for next Friday has been selected to be televised on Fox Sports West.
Prep Zone games to be shown:
Mater Dei vs. JSerra; St. Francis vs. Cathedral; Tesoro vs. Capistrano Valley; Paramount vs. Gahr.
Oct. 8, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and St. John Bosco is No. 2 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll. The two teams meet on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium. Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and Redondo Union is No. 2 in Division 1 girls’ volleyball. Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Newport Harbor is No. 1 and is Loyola No. 2 in boys’ water polo. Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Oct. 8, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
- Basketball
Unlike in football, City Section teams will be ready to more than just try to hold their own against Southern Section teams when the basketball season begins next month.
Westchester, Fairfax, Washington Prep, Birmingham, Fremont, Dorsey and Taft all have the talent to be competitive against the best.
During fall action, the City teams have been playing well. Many of the teams have been strengthened with transfer students.
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Football
With a five-game winning streak, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-2, 2-0) is playing in what could be the Mission League championship game on Friday when it hosts Bishop Amat (6-1, 2-0).
The Knights have been a surprise team but really opened eyes with a 38-7 win over Gardena Serra.
Two sophomores have emerged as standouts. Linebacker Jacob Moore has six sacks. Quarterback Cooper Meek has eight touchdown passes, no interceptions and also has rushed for eight touchdowns.
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
- Football
Unbeaten Mission Viejo has informed the Southern Section office that it will forfeit ifs first four football games after discovering an ineligible player.
Principal Tricia Osborne said in a statement that “an error in paperwork submission” led to the player being declared ineligible.
Mission Viejo was 8-0 and will drop to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the South Coast League. Liberty, Santa Margarita, La Habra and Villa Park will pick up victories.
Mission Viejo is ranked No. 5 in the Division 1 rankings. The forfeits are unlikely to have a major impact on the Diablos if they win out, but another victory helps Santa Margarita’s bid to secure an at-large playoff berth.
Oct. 8, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 10th
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Oct. 8, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
- Football
From the first day of the season, Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan has been saying his team could have one of its best defenses, and so far, the Huskies are delivering.
The defense has produced 31 sacks for the 7-0 team.
Leading the way with five sacks is Malik Scurlock, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior lineman. Senior Nick Smith and standout sophomore Korey Foreman have four sacks each.