No. 1 Huntington Beach stays unbeaten in Sunset League

Bryan Golnick of El Camino Real threw his second consecutive West Valley League shutout in a 6-0 win over Granada Hills. (Eric Sondheimer)

El Camino Real has found its ace pitcher in Bryan Golnick.

For the second consecutive week, Golnick threw a shutout against a West Valley League team. Last week it was Birmingham. On Friday, he shut down Granada Hills 6-0 to enable the Conquistadores to pull into a first-place tie with Granada Hills at 3-1.

Golnick is throwing strikes and letting his defense take care of the rest. Right-fielder Amauri Thomas made a spectacular diving catch in support of Golnick, who allowed three hits, struck out two and walked none.