No clear favorite as Trinity League begins prep baseball action this week

Apr. 9, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Baseball
Flip a coin. That might be the best way to tab a prep baseball favorite in the Trinity League this season.
Action begins on Tuesday with teams playing three-game series each week.
JSerra (8-4) is at Servite (11-4); Mater Dei (3-9) is at Santa Margarita (9-7); St. John Bosco (7-5) plays Orange Lutheran (10-4) at Hart Park at 7 p.m.
Apr. 9, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
- Football
The Upland football community is dealing with another tragedy following the death of Pete Van Ginkel on Saturday morning when his car hit the center divider of the 10 Freeway in Pomona and was hit by a second car, leading to a fire, according to friends of the family. He was 57.
Van Ginkel previously served as a kicking coach at Upland. Two of his five sons recently kicked for Upland.
In January, former Upland and Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide. Also, another former Upland player died from an automobile accident.
Apr. 7, 2018, 2:52 p.m.
- Basketball
Basketball openings don’t come too often in the Trinity League, so when they become available, you better get a good coach. JSerra feels it has hired one in former UC Riverside assistant Keith Wilkinson.
Wilkinson played basketball for Tim Floyd at USC.
He’s also a Capistrano Valley grad.
Apr. 7, 2018, 1:38 p.m.
- Basketball
All-City guard Devonaire Doutrive of Birmingham has committed to Arizona.
Doutrive went on his official visit this weekend.
Arizona is in need of recruits after several reversed themselves and decided to open up their recruitment. Doutrive has strong shooting and scoring skills.
Apr. 7, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Oxford Academy 2, Sage Hill 1
Apr. 7, 2018, 3:38 a.m.
- Softball
The Chatsworth-El Camino Real softball rivalry was on full display Friday, with Chatsworth prevailing 1-0 to improve to 2-0 in the West Valley League.
The only run scored came on Ruby Salzman’s two-out solo home run in the fifth inning.
Ava Justman threw the shutout, striking out six while allowing three hits. Ashley Murphy took the loss for El Camino Real.
Apr. 6, 2018, 8:14 p.m.
- Baseball
JSerra has gotten hot at the right time, winning its eighth consecutive game on Friday night to claim the Boras Classic South Division championship with a 2-1 victory over La Mirada.
Pitcher Andrew Miller was brilliant. He allowed one hit, striking out four and walking two.
With JSerra (10-4) beginning Trinity League play next week with a three-game series against Servite, the Lions showed this week they have the pitching to contend for a league title.
Apr. 6, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
BASEBALL
AMBASSADOR LEAGUE
Woodcrest Christian 6, Arrowhead Christian 1
Apr. 5, 2018, 11:37 p.m.
- Baseball
Mission Viejo pitchers continued to perform well on Thursday night in the National Classic championship game. But San Jose Valley Christian was better and came away with a 2-1 victory at Cal State Fullerton.
Sophomore Eddie Park of Valley Christian (16-1-1) was the star. He pitched five innings and also had two hits and two RBIs.
IMG Academy defeated Servite 5-3. Andrew Cromwell, Jarred Greene and Colby Canales had two hits each for Servite. JW North defeated Bishop Amat 3-0. Devin Soliz struck out five and walked one.
Apr. 5, 2018, 11:25 p.m.
- Baseball
Surprise, surprise. That’s all you can say about the championship matchup for the Boras Classic South Division championship on Friday at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei.
It will be JSerra facing off against La Mirada.
JSerra was supposed to be in rebuilding mold, but the Lions have received great pitching this week and knocked off Harvard-Westlake 3-1 in Thursday’s semifinals. Tim Scarlett and Ryan Farmer combined on a three-hitter. Nino Vultaggio had a two-run triple.