Oaks Christian, Culver City finish as top boys and girls sports programs in Southern Section

The 27th annual Commissioner’s Cup in the Southern Section has been completed, with Oaks Christian and Culver City emerging as the top sports programs for boys and girls, respectively, during the 2017-18 school year.

Oaks Christian finished with 18 points. Corona del Mar took second place in a tiebreaker over Great Oak and Foothill, which all had 13 points. Oaks Christian won the cup for the fourth time, winning championships in golf, football and track and field along with second place in water polo.

In girls, Culver City finished with 14 points to edge out Flintridge Prep and Santa Margarita. It was the first Commissioner’s Cup for Culver City, which won championships in water polo and volleyball.