Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
Oaks Christian, St. John Bosco to donate 100% of their playoff ticket sales to the family of Sgt. Ron Helus

Oaks Christian and St. John Bosco, set to play in a Division 1 football semifinal playoff game on Friday at Royal High, have announced that the schools will donate 100% of their portion of ticket sales to the family of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed trying to protect others at the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks.

The community also has been dealing with wildfires that have destroyed homes.

In a statement Wednesday from Oaks Christian’s head of school, Rob Black, “We are honored to be able to use this upcoming game to help our community come together in support of those who have lost so much during this last week. By attending the game and purchasing a ticket (or through going to OCS’s website), you can show your support for Sgt. Helus’ family and those in our community who have lost their homes.

Troy wins girls' state golf championship

The best girls’ golf team in California comes from Troy High School in Fullerton.

The Warriors won the CIF team title on Wednesday at Victoria Club by two strokes over Daughtery Valley. Diamond Bar finished third.

Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei won the individual competition with A four-under 68.

Jarod Lucas of Los Altos sets school record with 52 points

It was already a memorable Wednesday for senior guard Jarod Lucas of Los Altos. He signed his letter of intent with Oregon State.

Then Lucas turned in a school-record-breaking performance in his season basketball debut, scoring 52 points in Los Altos’ 96-40 win over La Puente.

Lucas made seven three-pointers while facing a box-and-one for much of the game. He broke the school record of 51 points set by Cha’pelle Brown.

Ziaire Williams, Julian Rishwain lift Sherman Oaks Notre Dame past Santa Margarita

Junior leads Knights past Santa Margarita

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball fans are going to be packing gyms in the coming months to experience the excitement of watching 6-foot-9 Ziaire Williams and 6-5 Julian Rishwain put on a show.

in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High, Williams scored 36 points and Rishwain contributed 26 points as the Knights (2-0) overwhelmed Santa Margarita in the second half to come away with a 74-62 victory.

“Both of those guys, when they’re rolling, they’re two of the best shooters I’ve seen,” coach Matt Sargeant said.

CIF state bowl game at stake when Garfield faces Eagle Rock in City Section Open Division semifinal

Yes, the winner of Friday night’s City Section Open Division semifinal game between Garfield and host Eagle Rock will qualify for next week’s final at El Camino College. That’s big, but considering No. 1-seeded Narbonne is a likely obstacle ahead, the real reward is earning a CIF state bowl berth.

The City Section has decided that the finalists in the Open Division will get two bowl berths as long as the runner-up hasn’t lost to the Division I champion, so that means the Garfield-Eagle Rock victor will qualify for a regional bowl game.

It’s also a game between two unbeaten teams. Eagle Rock (10-0) has been surprising opponents all season, because the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines hardly look like your typical big, imposing Open Division lines.

Highlights from early letter-of-intent signing day

Wednesday is the first day to sign a national letter of intent for sports other than football. It’s a time for parents to feel proud, with tears of joy, and for athletes to take a moment to be recognized for deciding on a college.

The photos have been coming in, and the smiles are big.

A look around the Southland signing ceremonies.

Moorpark High lends its athletic facilities to eight schools disrupted by wildfires

Moorpark High School is welcoming eight schools from five different sports to its campus on Wednesday to allow them to practice in the wake of wildfires and air quality issues.

Athletic director Rob Dearborn said Thousand Oaks and Westlake basketball teams will be using the Moorpark gym. Newbury Park wrestling, plus Hillcrest Christian and Camarillo football also will be on campus. Cross-country teams from La Reina and Oak Park will be training, along with Agoura soccer.

“It’s like I’m the Ventura County athletic director,” Dearborn said. “Crazy times. We’re trying to be good neighbors.”

Volunteer LAUSD coaches will no longer have to pay $56 for fingerprinting

A new policy adopted by the Los Angeles Unified School District will waive a $56 fee volunteer coaches have been paying to be fingerprinted, a school spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

The school board directed the superintendent to stop charging volunteers fees for required fingerprinting. LAUSD will pay for the fingerprinting.

The fingerprinting is done as a safety precaution to protect students and limit legal liability.