Oaks Christian, St. John Bosco to donate 100% of their playoff ticket sales to the family of Sgt. Ron Helus

Oaks Christian and St. John Bosco, set to play in a Division 1 football semifinal playoff game on Friday at Royal High, have announced that the schools will donate 100% of their portion of ticket sales to the family of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed trying to protect others at the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks.

In a statement Wednesday from Oaks Christian’s head of school, Rob Black, “We are honored to be able to use this upcoming game to help our community come together in support of those who have lost so much during this last week. By attending the game and purchasing a ticket (or through going to OCS’s website), you can show your support for Sgt. Helus’ family and those in our community who have lost their homes.