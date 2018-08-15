Oaks Christian vs. Chaminade kicks off football season

Aug. 15, 2018, 4:31 p.m.
The high school football season begins Thursday night with what should be an entertaining opener matching Chaminade against host Oaks Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Oaks Christian will debut under first-year coach Charles Collins, which puts the pressure on Chaminade coach Ed Croson trying to figure out what changes in strategy and formations are in order.
Oaks Christian has a veteran team that won last year’s Division 2 championship. Quarterback Josh Calvert and running back Zach Charbonnet are an imposing duo. There’s also defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will need to be double teamed at times.
Aug. 15, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Football
LA36 will televise seven City Section football games this season.
The schedule starts with Friday night’s Canoga Park-Grant game.
Other games scheduled are Windward-Animo Robinson on Aug. 31; Contreras-Chavez on Sept. 7; Wilson-View Park on Sept. 21; El Camino Real-Birmingham on Oct. 5; Angelou-Jefferson on Oct. 5; and Locke-Dorsey on Oct. 12.
Aug. 14, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- Baseball
Former Capistrano Valley baseball player Adam Sorgi has been named head coach at his alma mater.
Bob Zamora, who guided the Cougars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship this past season in his 41st year, will become an assistant coach.
Also joining the program is former California High head coach Tony Nieto, who will be a teacher and assistant coach.
Aug. 14, 2018, 10:40 a.m.
Aug. 14, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
- Football
Mason White is growing up at Birmingham High.
In 2016, he was 13 and too young to play varsity football even though he was good enough. He had to play all season on the freshman/sophomore team.
Now he’s a 15-year-old junior and will be a top receiver/defensive back for the Patriots.
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:34 a.m.
- Football
Narbonne leaves for Hawaii on Wednesday to play St. Louis on Friday in its season opener, and the Gauchos were given news by the City Section that three top transfer students have been cleared to play.
Linebacker Jordan Banks (Grace Brethren), running back Jojuan Collins (Dorsey) and defensive back Paul Edwards (St. John Bosco) will be able to play immediately after valid change of residences.
Brianne Penny, a receiver who transferred from Norwalk, must sit out until Sept. 25.
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
- Football
It’s quite a football rebuilding job that first-year coach Dameon Porter is undertaking at Crespi. There are only four seniors left in the program.
But Porter believes at some point this season, when the many sophomores and juniors get experience, the Celts will be heard.
In practice, junior tight end/defensive Jackson White and junior receiver/safety Taylor Evans have been playing like future all-league performers.
Aug. 14, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Grant coach Franco Stasilli should be doing backflips. His varsity team this season has 26 players.
“That’s huge for us,” he said.
The Lancers are probably the favorite to win the East Valley League considering they have eight starters back on offense.
Aug. 13, 2018, 3:55 p.m.
The Chaminade Board of Directors is expected to vote next month or in October on a master plan that includes a new high school baseball field and aquatics center.
Last May, Chaminade acquired a shopping center near campus for $14 million. The 4.8-acre parcel would be used to build a parking lot, along with the baseball field and aquatics facility.
Also being proposed are additional classrooms at its West Hills campus. The current baseball field would be taken over by the softball team, which plays off campus.
Aug. 13, 2018, 3:29 p.m.
I went out to lunch with Ross Porter, the former Dodger and local TV sportscaster, and several other prep football fans on Monday, and the topic went to the time in the 1970s when Porter and KNBC (Channel 4) were televising high school basketball games in Los Angeles.
I remember the days of Bryant Gumbel and Tommy Hawkins, but I forgot who was Porter’s first color commentator, and it’s quite the trivia question.
The answer, incredibly, is Sandy Koufax, who was a very good high school basketball in Brooklyn before becoming a Hall of Fame baseball player with the Dodgers.