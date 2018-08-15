Oaks Christian vs. Chaminade kicks off football season

The high school football season begins Thursday night with what should be an entertaining opener matching Chaminade against host Oaks Christian at 7:30 p.m.

Oaks Christian will debut under first-year coach Charles Collins, which puts the pressure on Chaminade coach Ed Croson trying to figure out what changes in strategy and formations are in order.

Oaks Christian has a veteran team that won last year’s Division 2 championship. Quarterback Josh Calvert and running back Zach Charbonnet are an imposing duo. There’s also defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will need to be double teamed at times.