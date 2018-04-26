Apr. 26, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
The 118th Ojai tennis tournament begins, with the CIF boys division taking place Thursday through Saturday and the juniors divisions taking place Thursday through Sunday.
Woodbridge has the top seed in the boys singles and doubles draws.
Junior Stefan Dostanic, a USC commit, is favored int he 64-player boys’ draw. He lost in last year’s final to Jake Sands of Palisades.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:40 p.m.
- Football
Are you ready for some football?
The 16-team Dana Hills seven-on-seven passing tournament is set for May 19.
Pool A: San Clemente, San Juan Hills, Villa Park, Huntington Beach.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:25 p.m.
- Baseball
The score is shocking: Fountain Valley 20, No. 1 Huntington Beach 4. It was the first defeat in the Sunset League for the Oilers and Fountain Valley’s first win over Huntington Beach since the 2015 season on Wednesday.
A 10-run fourth inning featured a grand slam by Cole Wentz, followed by a home run by Sebastian Murillo, who hit two homers on the day. Murillo finished with four hits and six RBIs. Wentz had five RBIs. Jake Brooks contributed four hits and four RBIs. Conrad Villafuerte added four of Fountain Valley’s 18 hits.
Huntington Beach is 21-4 and 9-1. Fountain Valley is 15-8 and 5-5. Los Alamitos defeated Marina 9-8 on a walk-off single by John Newman. Cory Lewis had a single, double, home run and four RBIs for Marina.
Apr. 25, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
- Baseball
Bryan Andrade of Cleveland kept getting out of trouble on Wednesday against El Camino Real by throwing strikes.
It enabled Cleveland to secure a 4-0 victory over the Conquistadores even though Andrade gave up eight hits. He walked one and struck out two.
Cleveland’s victory creates a four-way tie for first place at 3-2. The Cavaliers share the lead with El Camino Real, Granada Hills and Chatsworth.
Apr. 25, 2018, 3:50 p.m.
- Basketball
Mission Viejo had an opening for basketball coach, and Troy Roelen decided it was time to return to coaching.
The former Mission Viejo coach was required to leave coaching when he became the school’s athletic director in 2014.
He resigned as athletic director two weeks ago. Now he’s back as head coach. He ran the program for 12 years and had great success.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 13, Whitney 0
Apr. 24, 2018, 7:20 p.m.
- Baseball
Banning has sent the Marine League baseball race into a three-way tie for first place after holding on for a 5-4 victory over Carson on Tuesday. The Pilots (4-1), Carson (4-1) and San Pedro (4-1) are deadlocked.
Banning opened a 5-0 lead, keyed by a three-run home run from sophomore Gabriel Gonzalez. Derek Chavez got the final two outs to earn his seventh save. Banning and Carson will play again Thursday at Carson.
Tommy Wilcox of Corona del Mar threw his fourth consecutive shutout in a 2-0 win over Northwood. His scoreless innings streak is at 31 innings.
Apr. 24, 2018, 1:43 p.m.
- Football
Rams quarterback Jared Goff sure knows how to play the role of a transfer junior college quarterback.
As part of a Red Bull promotion, Goff showed up at Ventura College, got some new hair and new tattoos and was introduced as a transfer quarterback.
It’s pretty funny and entertaining and he pulled it off.
Apr. 23, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
- Baseball
Rancho Cucamonga is holding on to its lead in Baseline League baseball.
The Cougars (15-5, 6-1) defeated Etiwanda 6-3 on Monday. Shane Schick and Chris Flores each had two hits. CJ Culpepper struck out eight in six innings.
Damien stayed one game behind with a 10-2 win over Los Osos. Brandon Campos had three hits and four RBIs. Chino Hills defeated Upland 5-3. Michael Rosales and Conner Brady each had two hits and Ayden Ruiz contributed two RBIs.
Apr. 23, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
Huntington Beach, Harvard-Westlake and Orange Lutheran hold down the top three spots in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball rankings.
Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
In softball, Los Alamitos is No. 1 in Division 1.