Omari Williams of Dorsey qualifies first in 100 at City Section track prelims

Omari Williams of Dorsey stamped himself as the athlete to beat in the 100 meters, qualifying first in 10.87 seconds at Thursday’s City Section track and field prelims at Birmingham.
Anthony Richardson of Carson ran 10.90. Football standout Jemar Jefferson of Narbonne was third in 11.08. Jefferson qualified first in the 200 in 22.27.
Cross country champion Justin Hazell of El Camino Real cruised in the 3,200 in 9:41.42.
The teams in the Valley Mission League have heard it many times in City Section baseball: Your league is weak.
Well, San Fernando and Kennedy showed Thursday in the opening round of the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs that they intend to be heard from.
San Fernando knocked off San Pedro 3-1 in 10 innings. Matt Dodd had a two-run double in the 10th. He also pitched three innings in relief of Steven Villagran, who threw the first seven innings.
On a cloudless, majestic afternoon in Ventura, the expected pitching duel between Jake Baum of St. Bonaventure and Owen Sharts of Simi Valley lived up to expectations.
“What a game,” St. Bonaventure coach Michael Minjares said.
Sharts allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, striking out seven. Baum allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings, striking out six.
The Southern Section office has denied a protest by Oaks Christian of its baseball game against Valencia, ruling that “it has been determined that at no time prior to the contest was a request made by Oaks Christian to the plate umpire to play that game under protest.”
Valencia won the game 4-3.
Valencia allegedly violated bylaw 1524.2 in engaging in illegal soft toss prior to the game.
