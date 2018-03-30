Orange Lutheran advances to championship game in North Carolina

Mar. 30, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
- Baseball
Zach Lew’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Orange Lutheran past Florida Calvary Christian 3-2 on Friday to send the Lancers into the championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
Christian Rodriguez allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings and Evan Adolphus pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
Orange Lutheran has won three consecutive games in the tournament. Chad Born and Cole Winn each had two hits.
Mar. 30, 2018, 8:01 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 16, St. Margaret's 1
Mar. 30, 2018, 1:32 a.m.
- Football
New Servite football coach Troy Thomas got a big name to be his offensive coordinator.
Darnell Arceneaux, who had success as head coach at Saint Louis in Honolulu, has been hired for the position.
Arceneaux coached quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa in Hawaii.
Mar. 30, 2018, 1:27 a.m.
- Baseball
Sierra Canyon is more than just a basketball school. The Trailblazers won the San Diego Lions baseball tournament championship on Thursday with a 9-2 victory over Chula Vista Mater Dei.
Noah Levin was named tournament MVP. Billy Edwards went three for three.
Huntington Beach stayed unbeaten in the Sunset League with a 6-0 victory over Edison at Angel Stadium. Nate Madole and Zeke Ziegler combined on the shutout. Dylan Ramirez had two hits and three RBIs.
Mar. 29, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
BASEBALL
ARROWHEAD LEAGUE
Carnegie 12, Upland Christian 1
Mar. 28, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
- Baseball
There was no fooling around for Orange Lutheran on Wednesday in its tournament opener in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
The Lancers went with their ace, Cole Winn, and he delivered. striking out nine and allowing one hit in six innings in a 9-0 victory over Florence.
Corona Santiago was beaten by American Heritage 1-0. Cruz Barrios gave up only two hits for the Sharks, who got only one hit in the game. Santa Ana Mater Dei was beaten by Sandra Day O’Connor 4-0. Emilio Rosas had three hits for Mater Dei.
Mar. 28, 2018, 4:14 p.m.
A donation from the Annenberg Foundation will help restore gymnasium floors at three Los Angeles city parks — Jackie Tatum Park and South Park, both in South L.A., and Rosecrans Park in Gardena.
Wallis Annenberg, chairman of the foundation’s board, made the donation after a conversation with Amy Wakeland, the wife of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. Wakeland supports Girls Play Los Angeles, a program designed to increase girls’ participation in sports.
The new courts will help encourage more participants in the Girls Play Los Angeles program.
Mar. 28, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
- Basketball
The John R. Wooden Award has announced its high school basketball players of the year.
For boys, the honorees are Westchester’s Kaelen Allen (City Section), Chino Hills’ Onyeka Okongwu (Division I), Crossroads’ Shareef O’Neal (Division II), Riverside Notre Dame’s Anthony Holland (Division III), Rolling Hills Prep’s Chris Koon (Division IV) and Santa Clarita Christian’s Jordan Starr (Division V).
For girls, the honorees are Fairfax’s Dawnyel Lair (City Section), Windward’s Charisma Osborne (Division I), Ribet’s Lola Pendande (Division II), La Salle’s Julia Macbuhay (Division III), Brentwood’s Destiny McAlister (Division IV) and Huneme’s Vanessa Smart (Division V).
Mar. 28, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
- Basketball
Kaelen Allen, a 6-foot-6 senior at Westchester who became a key player in the playoffs, has been selected the City Section player of the year in basketball.
He helped lead Westchester to the City Open Division championship.
Making the All-City team were Ethan Anderson, Jamal Hartwell and Robert McRae of Fairfax; Jordan Brinson and Zellie Hudson of Westchester; Kihei Clark and Demetrius Calip of Taft; Devonaire Doutrive and Christian Koloko of Birmingham; Kevin Ebiriekwe and Dominique Winbush of Crenshaw; Eddy Egun of El Camino Real; Jordan Griffin and Malik Muhammad of Narbonne; Daisone Hughes of University; Noel Scott of Washington; and Tyree Winbush of Van Nuys.
Mar. 28, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
Santa Ana Mater Dei announced Wednesday that it will play host to Florida IMG Academy on Sept. 21 at Santa Ana Stadium in a prep football game.
Both programs have come to rely on transfer students, so it should be great for television. Players have been lobbying to play each other.
The contract has been signed and completed, according to an IMG spokesman.