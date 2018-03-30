Orange Lutheran advances to championship game in North Carolina

There was no fooling around for Orange Lutheran on Wednesday in its tournament opener in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

The Lancers went with their ace, Cole Winn, and he delivered. striking out nine and allowing one hit in six innings in a 9-0 victory over Florence.

Corona Santiago was beaten by American Heritage 1-0. Cruz Barrios gave up only two hits for the Sharks, who got only one hit in the game. Santa Ana Mater Dei was beaten by Sandra Day O’Connor 4-0. Emilio Rosas had three hits for Mater Dei.