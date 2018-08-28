Oxnard vs. Westlake should produce lots of offense

Aug. 28, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
There should be plenty of touchdowns scored on Friday night when Westlake (2-0) hosts Oxnard (2-0).
Oxnard, coached by former St. Bonaventure and Crespi coach Jon Mack, has blown out Granada Hills and Quartz Hill, but must deal with a major leap in competition in facing the Warriors.
Quarterback Vincent Walea has completed 23 of 34 passes for 427 yards and eight touchdowns in two games with zero interceptions. JR Waters is a top receiver, having caught 11 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Aug. 28, 2018, 11:32 a.m.
- Football
Calabasas High School will hold a moment of silence before its football game against Lawndale on Friday night in honor of former football player Elijah Clayton, who was shot and killed on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., while competing in a “Madden NFL” video game tournament.
Clayton was 22. He played football for the Coyotes in 2013.
“The community wants to acknowledge the death of a former classmate in such a tragic circumstance,” athletic director Jon Palarz said.
Aug. 28, 2018, 11:11 a.m.
- Football
USC and UCLA released their football depth charts this week, and it’s interesting to see what high schools in Southern California were represented with starting players.
Seven USC starters are from private schools in Southern California. It rises to nine when you include the punter and kicker. Bishop Amat, St. John Bosco, Crespi, Mater Dei, Oaks Christian, Gardena Serra and Loyola are the schools represented.
Among the public schools represented by USC starters are Long Beach Poly, Lakewood and Crenshaw.
Aug. 27, 2018, 4:31 p.m.
Fox Sports West announced its Week 3 prep football schedule on Monday, and the TV game for Week 3 on Sept. 7 will be Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium on Prime Ticket.
The Prep Zone games for Sept. 7:
Alemany vs. Oaks Christian; Eastvale Roosevelt vs. Servite; San Clemente vs. Murrieta Valley and Folsom vs. Chaminade.
Aug. 27, 2018, 1:52 p.m.
- Football
St. John Bosco is No. 1 and Mater Dei No. 2 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll.
Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and Redondo No. 2 in the Division 1 and 2 girls’ volleyball poll.
Aug. 27, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
Thursday
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 27, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
- Football
There should be lots of big games this season for the Culver City passing duo of sophomore quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and senior receiver Jamal Glaspie.
In a 62-20 win over West Torrance, Eckhaus passed for 415 yards and five touchdowns. Glaspie, a Fresno State commit, caught five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Mark Oct. 5 on your calendar. That’s the showdown matching Culver City and host Lawndale, led by USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore.
Aug. 27, 2018, 10:10 a.m.
It has been a long and winding road for former South East All-City quarterback Jonathan Santos, who graduated in 2013.
He’s still playing football, and on Saturday in Deerfield, Ill., he set an National Assn. of Intercollegiate Athletics record with 732 yards passing in a 53-46 victory for Trinity International over Presentation College.
Santos completed 49 of 68 passes for six touchdowns with two interceptions.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
- Football
Labor Day weekend has forced City Section teams to play most of their games on Thursday night this week.
Among the games: Reseda at Marshall, 3 p.m.; Dorsey at Alemany; Cathedral at Carson; Crenshaw at Fairfax; Granada Hills at Palisades; Franklin at Roosevelt; St. Bernard at Westchester; Garfield at Salesian.
In the Southern Section, a good Thursday night game has San Juan Hills playing South Hills at Covina District Field.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:26 a.m.
- Football
Talented quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of Cajon and Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley will be the featured attractions when Canyon faces Murrieta Valley in Friday’s prep football game on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Zone games on the web include:
Vista Murrieta vs. Orange Lutheran; Hawaii Mililani vs. St. John Bosco; La Habra vs. Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos.