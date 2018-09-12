The game between Palisades and Brentwood is for bragging rights in the battle of unbeatens

When the high school football season began on Aug. 17, most City Section teams were not ready to face their Southern Section counterparts in nonleague games. They were on the losing end in a big way, offering little competition.

On Friday, there are more intersectional games, and we’ll get to see if the City Section teams have improved enough over the last month to offer better competition.

Among the matchups: Venice at Newbury Park; Narbonne at Gardena Serra; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Fernando; Crespi at El Camino Real; Crenshaw at Lawndale; St. Genevieve vs. Taft at Valley College; Agoura at Birmingham; Gardena at Compton; Los Alamitos at Carson.