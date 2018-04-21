Palisades win its 10th consecutive City Section tennis championship

Lincoln Bellamy of Palisades won two of his four sets in No. 1 singles for Palisades. (Steve Galluzzo)

It's only fitting that the winningest program in City Section history won the section's first Open Division boys tennis championship Friday at Balboa Tennis Center in Encino.

Top-seeded Palisades (22-2) won six of the nine doubles sets to defeat Granada Hills 17 to 12.5 for its 10th consecutive City title and 36th overall.

Each team won eight single sets. Karapet Vardanyan and Daniel Lin swept at the No, 1 and No. 2 spots while Andrew Kang and Alex La were swept at No. 3 and No. 4 for Granada Hills (13-3), which didn't quite have the depth to dethrone the Dolphins.