Palisades win its 10th consecutive City Section tennis championship

Apr. 20, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
It's only fitting that the winningest program in City Section history won the section's first Open Division boys tennis championship Friday at Balboa Tennis Center in Encino.
Top-seeded Palisades (22-2) won six of the nine doubles sets to defeat Granada Hills 17 to 12.5 for its 10th consecutive City title and 36th overall.
Each team won eight single sets. Karapet Vardanyan and Daniel Lin swept at the No, 1 and No. 2 spots while Andrew Kang and Alex La were swept at No. 3 and No. 4 for Granada Hills (13-3), which didn't quite have the depth to dethrone the Dolphins.
Apr. 20, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
- Baseball
No. 1-ranked Huntington Beach is running away in the Sunset League, improving to 21-3 overall and 9-0 in league after a 7-0 victory over Marina on Friday.
Josh Hahn and Cole Minato each hit two-run home runs. Edward Pelc, Nate Madole and Nick Morlett combined on a six-hitter.
Edison defeated Los Alamitos 5-4 in nine innings. Riley Haddon threw a complete game. Ted Burton had the game-winning walk-off sacrifice fly.
Apr. 20, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
- Baseball
El Camino Real has found its ace pitcher in Bryan Golnick.
For the second consecutive week, Golnick threw a shutout against a West Valley League team. Last week it was Birmingham. On Friday, he shut down Granada Hills 6-0 to enable the Conquistadores to pull into a first-place tie with Granada Hills at 3-1.
Golnick is throwing strikes and letting his defense take care of the rest. Right-fielder Amauri Thomas made a spectacular diving catch in support of Golnick, who allowed three hits, struck out two and walked none.
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
- Track
Track and field and swimming take center stage this weekend in high school sports.
The Mt. SAC Relays will be held at El Camino College in Torrance because Mt. SAC’s stadium is under construction.
Also the 38th annual Royal High School Invitational is taking place on Saturday at Rancho Simi Park and Rec pool, 1765 Royal Ave. in Simi Valley.
Apr. 20, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 3, Oxford Academy 0
Apr. 19, 2018, 7:23 p.m.
- Baseball
Banning kept alive its hopes for a Marine League baseball championship by pulling out a 1-0 win over San Pedro in eight innings on Thursday.
Josh Escobar had the walk-off sacrifice fly to score Andrew Solorio in the eighth inning. Freshman left-hander Anthony Joya threw shutout ball for 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits.
Banning plays Carson next week for first place.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:26 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Damien 3, Upland 0
Apr. 18, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
- Baseball
Bryce Collins of Hart started the season not ready to pitch at full strength. He had mononucleosis during the winter and spent weeks recovering. Now he’s healthy, so watch out.
He struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter on Wednesday in a 14-0 Foothill League win over Golden Valley. He has signed with Arizona.
“The last three outings, he’s really started to pick it up,” Coach Jim Ozella said. “It was a matter of getting him back into shape.”
Apr. 18, 2018, 5:50 p.m.
- Baseball
Birmingham, El Camino Real and Chatsworth have dominated the West Valley League in prep baseball for years. So how do you explain each losing on Wednesday to Cleveland, Granada Hills and Taft?
Get ready for a wild, unpredictable race.
Adrian Gonzalez delivered a walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Cleveland a 4-3 win over Birmingham in the return of head coach Sid Lopez.
Apr. 18, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 19, Oxford Academy 1